Hurricane Helene Is Now America’s Third-Deadliest Storm of the Century

With 215 confirmed deaths so far, Hurricane Helene has officially become America’s third-deadliest storm of the century, after Hurricane Katrina (around 1,400 deaths) and Hurricane Maria (around 3,000).

Helene caused “biblical devastation” in southeastern states like Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, which experienced the brunt of the storm.

“This is the most significant natural disaster that any one of us has ever seen,” said Ryan Cole, an emergency official in Buncombe County, North Carolina, where the city of Asheville was underwater.

A majority of Helene’s deaths were a result of flash flooding. The devastation was similar to that of Hurricane Camille in 1965, which led to 259 deaths from flash flooding across the Appalachians. However, climate change is intensifying hurricanes today, especially when it comes to heavy rainfall.

Hurricane Helene’s death toll is expected to rise over the next 15 years, likely reaching thousands. Many of these will be indirect deaths, which can occur as a result of a natural disaster due to economic loss, lack of healthcare access, etc.

$750 Hurricane Relief Controversy

So far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced a grant of $10 million in relief funding for Georgia residents alone. While visiting Georgia to help distribute aid and clean up after the storm, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech during which she stated:

“The federal relief and assistance that we have been providing has included FEMA providing $750 for folks who need immediate needs being met, such as food, baby formula, and the like.” Many assumed that was all she was offering, but really, it was one type of assistance that’s part of the overall relief package.

According to Harris, FEMA workers will be offering immediate relief money by going door-to-door. Those who have a stable internet connection can also apply online.