Hurricane Milton Hits Category 5, Florida Evacuations Expected

Just weeks after Hurricane Helene brought widespread destruction to the southeastern US—it was the third deadliest storm of the century—a rapidly intensifying new storm, Hurricane Milton, is expected to hit Florida this week.

Hurricane Milton is now Category 5

Less than 48 hours after forming, Milton just became a Category 5 hurricane, the most powerful hurricane classification, with maximum sustained winds over 157 mph. That’s more powerful than Hurricane Helene when it made landfall.

Videos by VICE

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center indicates the likelihood of hurricane-force winds, increased risk of life-threatening storm surges, and heavy rainfall—many of which the state just experienced with Hurricane Helene.

“Everything about this is just a monster of a storm,” said meteorologist Katie Garner. “The pressure dropping—with the slow speeds—gives this storm the ability to gain strength quite quickly.”

Garner also predicts much more rain, with some areas expecting at least 7 inches, on top of the already flooded portions of Florida from Helene. This could lead to more uprooted trees, more power outages, and even more catastrophic flooding.

“It’s going to be devastating,” Garner said.

expected to make landfall Wednesday

A resident boards up his windows in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP)

Tropical storm conditions could reach South Florida and the Keys by early Wednesday. Then, Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall along Florida’s densely populated Gulf Coast, likely between Tampa and Fort Myers, on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

The state is already bracing for its impact and preparing for mass evacuations. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 51 out of Florida’s 67 counties. Though widespread evacuation orders have not yet been issued yet, people have been urged to leave rather than wait.

hurricane Milton could spare the Carolinas

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Florida’s Gulf Coast is still recovering, its streets clogged with sand and debris. The state has a death toll of at least 25 people, many of which were drownings.

Thankfully, other southeastern states that were gravely affected by Hurricane Helene—including the Carolinas—might be spared by Milton as it continues out to the Atlantic Ocean. But depending on its path, its storm surge might still impact states along the southeast coast.