Huxley Inflicts Some Serious Damage on His Latest AUS Release, “Weapon”

You wouldn’t be able to think of a better name for this track if you tried. AUS Music’s latest, in an unbeatable run of exponentially improving releases, is this cut from Saints and Sonnets bossman Michael Dodman AKA Huxley. “Weapon” absolute slays. It’s a tech-house stomper that swells and builds menacingly beat on beat, motion on motion.

The track is taken from Huxley’s new EP 2.0 which is, all-told, an absolute blinder, packed with three other similarly steely romps through dark, chugging, main-room terrain. AUS are continuing their reign as one of our favourite labels, and this release does nothing but solidify that status tenfold. Get involved below.

2.0 is released on the 4th of September.



Huxley is on Soundcloud // Facebook // Twitter.