Huzzah! Opeth Are Streaming Their New Album ‘Sorceress’ Early

What Would Mikael Åkerfeldt Do? That’s the question we want to ask. He’s led Opeth through the most foul death metal and the most sublime baroque folk for more than two decades, with the band almost abandoning metal entirely for their previous two releases. Their new album Sorceress is out this Friday but is streaming early via Rolling Stone and continues this very retro-prog and classic metal direction. Organ solos, simple riffs, and no growls are the order of the day here.

Still, Opeth does interesting things without being as heavy as they once were. “The Wilde Flowers” goes from bludgeoning riffs to jazzy interludes and back while “Will O the Wisp” sounds a lot like a lost Aqualung-era Jethro Tull song.

Anyway, it’s Opeth, so what’d you expect? Mediocrity? Listen to Sorceress here.

