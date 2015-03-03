HVOB Are Putting Vienna on the Map. Their Second LP is Imminent.

Austrian capital Vienna is experiencing something of a musical renaissance of late. Sure, Mozart was pretty good back in the day, but with the likes of Dorian Concept, Martin Kremser and a ton of others putting out incredible records recently, Don Giovanni looks a bit old hat.



Our suggestion: listen to our premiere of HVOB’s “Azrael,” which features on the duo’s new album Trialog. Driving, dark percussion struts sit hand in hand with delicately dabbed synth notes and a vocal that sounds lovelorn and resigned. If you like what you hear, the whole album is released on April 17. “Azrael” comes out on March 20.



