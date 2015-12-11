Meet G.O.O.D. Music’s Newest Punk HXLT with His New Video for “Guitar”

With Pusha T as new president of G.O.O.D. Music, you can be sure to see his influence spread in every conceivable way. Take for example new signee HXLT, also known as Holt. His new video for “Guitar” blends together multiple styles of music and imagery, combining into one solid package. You can hear elements of dream wave combined with the drum hits of a trap song. Visually it’s stunning, wandering from one class room to the next in a multitude of different colors and lighting, feeling like the ultimate day dream.

Of the song, HXLT says

Videos by VICE

“I came up with the record while I was at a show in New York and I was just thinking how if you’re not famous no one wants to listen to you but if you are famous everyone will listen to what you have to say. So the concept of the song is that if I get famous then I can actually help the world because people want to hear what I have to say. And I can use my fame to help others. And I shot the video inside of empty abandoned schools to show what’s happening in Chicago’s school system right now.”