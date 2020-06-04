‘May I Breathe?’ – Photos of London’s Black Lives Matter Demonstrators

On Wednesday, thousands of peaceful protesters took over central London for a Black Lives Matter demonstration. The crowds of people, many of them under 25, were there to show solidarity with US protesters after the police killing of George Floyd, and also to remember Belly Mujinga, the 47-year-old railway worker who died from Covid-19 after being spat on while working at Victoria station.

Photographer Melissa Arras was there to document the protesters. For a guide on how to protest as safely as possible during the pandemic, click here.

Videos by VICE

@melissaarras