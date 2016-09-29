Hydrate Your Senses with Klyne’s “Water Flow”

It was almost a year ago that Klyne came through and blew our minds with this video of a man dressed as a clown body-popping his way through the woods to the tune of their infectious single “Closer”. The Dutch duo’s new cut, “Water Flow” (which was aired for the first time on radio by Huw Stephens last night), is a little more subdued (no clowns, sorry / you’re welcome) but it works to their dark, soulful advantage. “Water Flow” is a gift of sensory hydration; a slow-motion Years & Years with some Jai Paul and The xx vibes thrown in for good measure. Listening to it is as close as you’ll get to a state of total relaxation without the aid of a spa coupon. Experience below: