Hydro Flasks Are Still On Sale for Prime Day, So Hurry Up and Hydrate

The cult of reusable water bottles is pretty intense. People ride or die for their preferred receptacle for daily hydration, whether it’s the #watertok girlies addicted to their Stanley quencher cups, or the clan of VSCO girls with scrunchie-adorned Hydro Flasks. If you’re still buying single-use plastic, shame! There are so many reasons to invest in a good reusable bottle, from saving the turtles to never worrying about passing out from the insane humidity we’ve been experiencing. Thankfully, an insulated stainless-steel Hydro Flask covers all the bases (and you can score one right now for over 40% off).

In case you’re unfamiliar (or just not addicted to #watertok), Hydro Flask bottles keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours (when using the leak-proof cap) due to the brand’s TempShield double-wall, vacuum-insulated technology; that same tech also ensures no condensation or heat transfer to the outside of the bottle, so you don’t have to worry about throwing it in your bag and damaging your AirPods. If that sounds like the bottle of your dreams, hurry before they’re back to full price.

Prime Day may have come and gone (officially speaking, anyways), but luckily, there are still a few sick last-minute Prime Day deals to be had. Select colors of 24-ounce Hydro Flasks are still on sale, ranging from 23% off for a black 24-ounce bottle to 44% off for a Hydro Flask in Pacific blue. If that seems like too much of a commitment, some 18-ounce models are also discounted—it just depends on if you’re more of a Laguna or a Pineapple type.

A variety of Hydro Flask sizes and colors are available on Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.