Hype Williams Just Released a New Album

Update [July 31, 3:22 PM]: Denna Frances Glass, possible “manager” of Hype Williams, emailed THUMP to report Dean Blunt and Inga Copeland are no longer in Hype Williams. The project will still continue without their presence. We can neither confirm nor deny this information, so take it with a grain of salt.



Update [July 27, 12:30 PM]: 10 / 10 is out now, and is available for purchase (but not streaming) via Bandcamp. The Bandcamp link was posted by an Instagram account, @ninandkris, that seems to be affiliated with the duo. It seems legitimate, but the band has not made any official announcements at this time.



It has been a long few years since we last heard substantial material from cult experimental group Hype Williams. In October, they shared what seemed like a tribute to Hippos in Tanks founder Barron Macchat in “Distance” (it was shared with the tag #forBAM), but aside from that we haven’t heard a peep from the duo since 2012’s Black is Beautiful LP and The Attitude Era, a compilation of unfinished tracks. They’ve been thought to be broken up, but of course, with them, you can never be sure what to expect—in interviews, onstage, and on record, there’s always been a cryptic unpredictability in their work.

This morning, THUMP received an email from the band’s “representative”, Denna Frances Glass, featuring a low-res jpeg of a weed tattoo design and a screenshot of what looks like a new Hype Williams record, 10 / 10. Glass has credibility in regards to the band’s whereabouts because she has worked with them for years, although some are unsure she even exists. There weren’t any audio files attached, so we can’t promise for sure that the record exists, but that’s not keeping us from getting very, very excited at the prospect.

Previously, THUMP has explored how Blunt and Copeland define themselves as artists “in negation,” rejecting conventional nationalism and easily-consumable lyrics. In February, Copeland shared a surreal new record as as Lolina, called Live in Paris, via Vimeo, of all places.

At the time of publishing, THUMP reached out to Glass for more information but had not heard back.