‘Hyper Light Breaker’ Launches in Early Access Tomorrow (With a Fresh Trailer, Too), and Y’all Better Be Ready for This Early GotY Contender!

So far, I’m 1 for 1 in correctly calling S-tier gaming experiences this year (yes, that one counts — deal with it). And tomorrow, mark my words: Hyper Light Breaker will set the gaming world aflame when it launches in Early Access on Steam! As Paul Heyman would say: “That’s not a prediction — that’s a spoiler!” Don’t believe me? Check this trailer out and tell me the foundation isn’t strong!

Play video

“Starting tomorrow, players can jump into the beloved Hyper Light universe like never before in this open world rogue-lite as they’ll experience a brand-new realm in the universe. Along with the start of a unique adventure fully realized in 3D for the first time. Early Access launch tomorrow will mark just the beginning of Hyper Light Breaker. As players will be able to experience first-hand the rogue-lite’s evolution as they share feedback to help shape and evolve the game throughout Early Access,” Arc Games promises!

Videos by VICE

“Those who embark on this adventure from the very beginning will choose from three unique Breakers (Lapis, Vermillion and Goro). Experience multiple challenging playthroughs solo or with fellow Breakers via online co-op multiplayer. Explore the vast, ever-changing worlds within the Overgrowth, and die and retry as they face hordes of deadly enemies, including Assassins, Elites, and Crowns (bosses).”

Screenshot: Arc Games

breakers, crowns, and roguelikes — oh my! it’s almost ‘hyper light breaker’ time!

“Throughout Early Access, new content, including Breakers, Crowns, gear, story content, secrets, and more, along with gameplay improvements, such as new features, will arrive via patches and periodic major updates. More content details will be shared in an Early Access content roadmap that will be revealed in the coming weeks. Which will reveal when the first major content update is expected to drop. Along with when the release of a particular Breaker, codenamed ‘Crow’, who’s a highly-anticipated character amongst the Heart Machine community.”

“The Heart Machine team developed Hyper Light Breaker with Early Access in mind and are excited for Breaker to be their first Early Access title as a studio. With Early Access, they’re setting their sights on taking community feedback to heart to balance the experience and bring Breaker to its full potential before it enters 1.0 launch. Players can share their feedback via Heart Machine’s official Discord. As the team will be actively monitoring, collecting and responding to feedback that’s given there.”

I’m. So. Ready. Indeed, the VICE Games squad loves roguelikes, and a vibrant, challenging game like Hyper Light Breaker? We’re in there Day One! Which, again, is tomorrow (January 14)! And, in case you missed it, from January 14 to January 28? If you purchase the game on Steam, you get Hyper Light Drifter for free! Also, for the first week (Jan. 14 to Jan. 21), you get 10% off! What are you waiting for? Join us.