‘Hyper Light Breaker’ Shows off Its Unique Playable Characters in Chaotic New Trailer -- And Announces a Limited-Time Bundle!

Every member of the VICE Games squad is buzzing about the upcoming Hyper Light Breaker! The game will launch in Early Access on January 14 on Steam. A unique roguelike crafted by the team who brought you the beloved Hyper Light Drifter in 2016, the game is set to be more ambitious and action-packed than ever before! With that, of course, comes a brand-new trailer showing off the playable Breakers in Hyper Light Breaker!

And, that’s not all! Alongside the high-octane trailer showing off the Breakers and Crowns? From January 14 to January 28, if you purchase Hyper Light Breaker? You’ll receive Hyper Light Drifter for the super low price of free!

Screenshot: Arc Games

“To give players a chance to get the full Hyper Light experience, Heart Machine and Arc Games will be offering a Hyper Light Breaker Bundle available from January 14 (when HLB launches in Early Access) until January 28. *The bundle will be available for $29.99 and will give players a free digital Steam copy of Hyper Light Drifter for free if they don’t already own Hyper Light Drifter via Steam.”

“Those who purchase the bundle will be able to experience the beloved 2D action adventure RPG, Hyper Light Drifter, and explore the Hyper Light universe in a whole new way with the open world rogue-lite Hyper Light Breaker that takes place decades before the events of Drifter!” a press release from Arc Games states!

‘hyper light breaker’ is gearing up for its prime-time early access debut

I know, I know, you only got a little taste of what the Breakers are capable of. Well, if you wanted more information, all you had to do was ask! You see, Arc Games had us covered on that front back in November! If you want to know all about how specific you can get when crafting a build based on how you want to play? Check this out! Each Breaker starts out wholly unique, of course. However, you have complete control over stats, abilities, and everything in between!

I fully expect Hyper Light Breaker to be an early 2025 standout. With a strong Early Access start? Who knows, we could be looking at the next major roguelike to take the gaming world by storm!