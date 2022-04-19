The Hypervolt Go 2 Is Like Having a Masseuse in Your Backpack

Well, it’s nearly May, and while I haven’t kept all of my New Year’s resolutions, I have been pretty consistent in hitting the gym week after week, so, gold star for me. I’ve also been testing out a bunch of new running shoes and different home gym equipment, and the newer movements have resulted in some serious soreness-related pain. To cope, I’ve been slathering on topical CBD-infused menthol rub every morning and popping Advil like candy. (Pro tip: Don’t do that.) While those two options have been helpful, I realized I needed some more targeted pain relief. Though I’m a big fan of percussive massage guns, they’re often heavy, expensive, and bulky, and since I’m going to be traveling a lot in the next few months, I needed something that was portable, powerful, and pretty easy on my wallet. Fortunately, I had a chance to check out the new Hypervolt Go 2.

If you’re familiar with the massage gun scene, you’ve probably heard of the cult-fave Theragun and its affordable dupes. The Hypervolt Go 2 by Hyperice—one of the leading brands on the market—stands out as one of the most portable of them all, and doesn’t sacrifice too much power despite its svelte frame and relatively low $199 price tag. According to Hyperice, the Hypervolt Go 2 may be compact, but it still lets you drill into problem areas including your legs, arms, shoulders, and feet to break up lactic acid, increase blood flow, and help alleviate soreness.(Hitting your feet with this after a run feels soooo good.) It comes with both a bullet-shaped head attachment for pinpointing sore spots and a flat, circular head for more general percussive massaging. Plus, it’s rechargeable and weighs in at just 1.5 pounds, which means it’s perfect for the traveling athlete. (It’s even TSA-approved!) It also features a brushless, high-torque 40-watt motor with three different speeds for adjustable power, an easy-to-use one button control, and QuietGlide technology, which means it’s not too noisy (but not silent) even at its highest power setting.

Videos by VICE

After testing this sucker out for about a week, I’ve gotta say, it’s totally worth the $199 price tag—which, while not cheap, is a lot more affordable than many larger massage guns out there. (A Theragun Pro, while considered top of the line, can run you about $600.) My roommates love it too, and since one of them just started a new strength program, he’s been annihilating his legs after heavy squat days with positive results. Plus, it’s not only great at blasting sore noodles, but I love the way the compact frame fits in my hand, and I’m not alone. “This is possibly the most powerful compact percussion massager I have come across,” one reviewer wrote. “I can reach around my lower back so much easier with this smaller one. I absolutely love it.”

TL;DR: Before writing this Hypervolt Go 2 review, I was sold on Theragun supremacy… Now, I’m not so sure. The Go 2 is a beast, especially for its compact size, and I find myself using it even when I’m not traveling. It’s easy to use, which is key for recovery tools, and the shorter barrel (for lack of a better term) actually helps me keep it steady when I’m massaging hard-to-reach areas including my back and sides. And, at its lower price point compared to other, larger models, picking one of these bad boys up is a no-brainer.

You can purchase the Hypervolt Go 2 on Hyperice or Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.