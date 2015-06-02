Hypnotize Your Eyes with Wooden Zoetrope Sculptures

A garden of 3D zoetropes grows in the autumnal scenescape of artist Benjamin Ducroz‘s latest video, Spinning Daggers. The film highlights three of his most recent kinetic wooden sculptures, roiling like ferrofluids amidst crunchy orange leaves and craggy woodlands: “The sculptures consist of 18 instances—their form is in the shape of different sine and triangle waves modulating over 18 frames,” Ducroz explains in the video description. While far simpler than Mat Collishaw’s Rubens-inspired 3D zoetrope,Takeshi Murata’s Melter 3-D, and most of his own more colorful artworks, the simple woodcut waves would blow William George Horner away.

Watch the full video below:

Videos by VICE

See more of Benjamin Ducroz’s work on his website.

Related:

Nature’s Golden Ratio Inspires 3D-Printed Zoetropes

Meet the Giant 3D-Printed Zoetrope Inspired by a Gruesome Painting

Artist Builds Walkable, Life-Sized Zoetrope Out of Garbage

Takeshi Murata Made An Animated Sculpture That Melts Into Itself