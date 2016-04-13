Hypnotized by the Dance: Here’s Marks’ Video for “Heartbeat”

The oscillations start off very Grimes before seguing into a slippery synth-pop tune, a little 80s, a lotta modern too. This is Marks, a.k.a. Lindsay Marcus, a promising new LA artist who drops her debut album, The Modern Life, on June 3. During the day Marks composes for TV and film but in her spare time she’s been busy crafting a record that’ll find favor with fans of Purity Ring, Bat for Lashes, and Austra. Excellent company.

In terms of the video—which we’re premiering below—we find Marks triplicated, her body twitching and gliding to each beat and melodic lilt. It’s clean and cool and lit by beams of sunlight dappled with dust.

Videos by VICE

“When I was writing the song, I was in the midst of breaking up with a massively shitty boyfriend,” explains Marks. “Channeling what I was going through into writing ‘Heartbeat’ helped me look at the relationship for what it was, and not take it so seriously. When I started to think about the video, I wanted to go in a different direction. I kept picturing three or four of me playing the song, then one by one breaking off into a synchronized dance. I think the idea was born because I played all the instruments on the track. I started to talk to different directors about the video and Antony Langdon had this idea of having three of me doing a synchronized dance. I had never told him my thoughts about the video and yet, we had the same general idea. I knew immediately he was the guy for the job.”

Watch it below.



“Heartbeat” is out now.