Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Will Be the Game That Gets Me Back Into the Warriors Series

If reports around the game’s rating are to be believed, we may be getting close to the release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. This will be the first game in the Hyrule Warriors series I get. And the first in the Koei Tecmo Warriors series that I’ll own.

Hyrule Warriors gives me the part of Tears of the Kingdom’s story that hooked me

I loved Breath of the Wild. However, I was left less interested in Calamity Ganon than in any other boss battle in the series. So, Age of Calamity wasn’t particularly high on my list. Now that we’re through Tears of the Kingdom, I will admit that his existence makes more sense. But I still enjoy the Ganondorf story we got in the sequel. Because of this, when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment was announced, I immediately decided that I was all in on the game.

The snippets of story we get regarding the Imprisoning War in Tears of the Kingdom piqued my interest in how we arrived at the game’s beginning. And people like Zeltik do a damn good job of laying out the lore of the series. But I found myself wanting actually to play through it. With Nintendo continuing to lay out that Age of Imprisonment is a canonical game, it feels to me like required reading, so to speak.

It’s also an excellent time for me to get myself locked back into the Warriors series. I’d played a few games just by going to friends’ houses in the past. But I’d never bought one and went through on my own. Which, for me, I can look back and think of how weird that is. A hack-and-slash game with hundreds of enemies coming right at me is exactly my type of carrying on. But the past is the past.

And I look forward to fixing that whenever Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment comes out.