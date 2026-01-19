Hytale Releases First Update Including Dinosaurs & More – Here’s the Patch Notes

Hytale has made a huge impact following the recent Early Access release, with thousands of players from all over the world diving into the game. As this title is in Early Access, it is to be expected that many bugs will still need to be ironed out, with even a bug-hunting bounty being put in place. In addition to this, new content additions are a given as the game continues development. The first official update and Hytale patch notes have already arrived, including new Dinosaur NPCs, atmospheric events, bug fixes, and more.

Hytale’s First Set of Patch Notes Have Arrived, Here’s Everything New

Hytale’s first official patch went live on January 18, 2026. Here are the official notes covering everything you’ll need to know about the new additions and fixes taking place.

Videos by VICE

World & Environment

Added dinosaurs and other NPCs to populate the underground jungles. They currently use placeholder behaviours and are a work in progress. NOTE: These new NPCs required a change to the environment in the biome, so you will need to generate new unexplored areas to see them.

Devastated Lands sewers now have proper atmospheric effects and creature spawns.

Areas beneath volcanoes now use volcanic environmental effects.

Fixed entity placements, textures, and interiors in Feran villages.

Removed an invisible filler block behind the bench in the Forgotten Temple.

NPCs & Creatures

Added knockback resistance to NPCs that previously did not have it.

Fire-themed NPCs and creatures should now be immune to fire damage. However, they’ll still catch on fire for now.

The Crystal Earth Golem’s combat behavior and spin attack have been improved.

Skeletons should no longer take drowning damage.

Kweebecs should now be immune to the environmental damage caused by cactus and brambles.

Replaced Trork Shaman placeholder summon animation.

Added proper loot tables to Kweebecs and Trorks in the Whisperfrost Frontiers.

Livestock should no longer climb on top of the Chicken Coop.

Cautious wildlife predators, such as the Fox, should no longer engage players unless attacked.

Crafting, Items & Farming

The Backpack and its upgrades are now easier to obtain:Base backpack now requires a Tier 1 Workbench (down from Tier 2).

Base backpack cost reduced to 8 Medium Leather (down from 16).

Upgrading the backpack for the first time now requires a Tier 2 Workbench (down from Tier 3).

Light, Medium, and Heavy Hide now take 10 less seconds to process into Leather.

Crafting benches can now pull materials from chests within 14 blocks horizontally (up from 7) and 6 blocks vertically (up from 4).

Processing benches now display item tooltips in the upgrade requirements panel.

All raw fruits and vegetables should now only grant Health Regen I. Cooking them grants additional benefits.

Dropped items should no longer get stuck on the side of blocks.

Torches and other handheld light sources can now be placed on the ground when equipped in the Utility Slot while wielding a pickaxe or a hatchet.

Pickaxes and hatchets are now only swung when using the primary action.

Corn now gives 1 Essence Of Life instead of 4 when exchanged in the Farming Bench as it was previously misconfigured making it better than higher tier crops.

Fully grown Cauliflower and Pumpkin no longer drop regular seeds when broken by hand or with any tool

Fully grown Eternal Crops no longer drop eternal seeds when broken by hand or with any tool

Wood Logs now display their respective “wood type”

Example: Oak Log will display “Hardwood” in It’s Tooltip.

When a crafting recipe previously required a type of “Trunk” this is now displayed correctly as “Log” instead.

Example: “Hardwood Trunk” is displayed as “Hardwood Log” in the recipe requirements.

When a crafting recipe requires a specific Log Type (Such as Hardwood) the tooltip now displays which Trees can drop that type of Log

Example: “Softwood Log” will display “Banyan, Beech and Aspen” in It’s tooltip.

Woodcutter’s Block no longer displays as “Dev” item quality, and no longer has it’s un-used processing bench interaction it is now a decorative furniture block that can also be crafted in the Furniture Bench.

Audio & Visual Effects

New hit and break sounds for stone.

New hit and break sounds for ores with additional layered effects.

Horses now properly play running sounds while mounted.

Torch burn loop replaced with a softer ambient sound.

Adjusted volumes for cocoon breaking, pig, piglet, and warthog sounds.

Reduced pitch variation on sword swings.

Added new ore breaking particles.

Added fruit eating particles. More to come later for other food types.

A new particle effect now appears above an NPC’s head when absorbing their memory.

Updated health potion visual effects with new glitter, glow, and spiral particles.

Fixed rope offset when held in hand.

Fixed hand positioning for various plants, flowers, and foliage.

UI, Performance & Quality of Life

You can now sleep starting at 7:30 PM.

Added an information panel explaining the Memories system when interacting with The Heart of Orbis for the first time. Can be viewed again by clicking on the ‘?’ in the top-left corner of the Memories UI.

Toggle Fullscreen, Switch HUD, and Take Screenshot can no longer be bound to mouse buttons.

The game now warns when launching pre-release versions or opening worlds from different versions.

Field of view while sprinting is now limited to 160° to prevent hyper-drive effect.

Cancelling LAN server discovery now works correctly.

The interaction system now handles server lag spikes better.

Character Customization

New eye types: Cat Eye, Demonic Eyes, Goat Eye, Reptile Eye.

New mouth options: Large Mouth, Tiny Lips.

New hair color: Lavender.

Reworked Bangs hairstyle and brightened Dark Brown color.

Featherbound Hood is now correctly showing for the Supporter edition.

Combat & Balance

Weapon attacks should now check for line of sight.

The regular Burn effect now generally deals less damage. Burn applied by lava remains unchanged.

Cactus and brambles now deal the Environmental damage type.

Commands & Server

Fixed argument order for teleport commands. /tp <player> <targetPlayer>

Give command now supports specifying item durability.

Whitelist and ban commands now support both online usernames and offline UUIDs.

The server now uses “Bottleneck Bandwidth and Round-trip propagation time” (BBR) congestion control for QUIC.

Improved authentication and session token error handling.

Bug Fixes & Stability