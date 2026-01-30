Hytale Shares Detailed Plan to Speed Up Production and Updates

Now that Hytale is live and players are grinding away in the sandbox game, the developers have a plan to ensure that content updates arrive frequently and efficiently.

Hytale’s Plan for changing Pre-release Rollouts

There may not be a major Hytale pre-release update this week, but that’s only because the team is getting into the rhythm of a new cadence for its testing and releases. To help ensure that Hytale players are getting content updates frequently, and that the updates have been thoroughly tested, the developers are starting to follow a weekly pre-release schedule.

The goal is to use the pre-release patchline to allow the team to be “more adventurous” with new features, larger changes, and iterations. Aside from holiday weeks or other special occasions, the pre-release patchline will be updated weekly starting next week.

This shift in release approach definitely suggests that the game is aiming for a more iterative and transparent approach. Rather than shipping content when it’s fully finished and polished, the pre-release patchline approach will keep the community in the loop on what is coming next and allow the team to get more detailed feedback throughout the development process.

Hytale’s New Rollout Schedule Details

Here is a breakdown of the planned approach:

Pre-release updates go out weekly

Pre-release to get features earlier for feedback & bug reports

Releases ship when pre-release is in a good state (every ~2–6 weeks)

More time for modders and servers to adapt

Our developers spend more time building, less time shipping

Hotfixes can still ship at any time to both pre and release

Players should take note that the pre-release patchline can cause instability, but that should be communicated clearly by the team. Hytale employs automated world backups, but always back up your own data if you plan to keep using the same worlds in pre-release patchline.

If the team is aiming for a release week, they will make the call publicly and tell people to prepare their mods/servers a few days beforehand.

It will be very interesting to watch this new pipeline and schedule play out over the next handful of weeks and see how well it works. It seems like a good plan, so hopefully it helps players gain access to new features more quickly and leads to a stable and exciting play experience.

Although there is no update this week, players should check back in the near future to see what the next pre-release update has in store for the game.

Hytale is available now on PC.