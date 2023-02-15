Hyundai Says Its Cars Will No Longer Be Easy to Steal Using Viral TikTok Instructions

Hyundai will issue a software patch that the company says will thwart would-be thieves from stealing its cars using instructions from viral TikTok videos, according to a company announcement. The software patch release comes after a class action lawsuit was filed by Kia-Hyundai owners alleging the company was negligent by not installing devices that prevent these types of thefts on all models.

Starting in 2021, videos started to go viral on TikTok showing how to steal Kias and Hyundais, which takes about 20 to 30 seconds according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The process involves opening the steering column, accessing the diagnostic port, and plugging in a USB cord. It became known as the “Kia Challenge” on TikTok and a Youtube documentary called Kia Boys has 5.9 million views as of this writing. IIHS says the trend began in Wisconsin where Hyundai-Kia thefts “soared to more than 30 times the 2019 level.” As the thefts have spread nationwide over the past six months, the Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio, and Kia Sportage—low-cost econoboxes that typically aren’t major targets for theft—climbed to IIHS’s top 20 most stolen cars list.

“In response to increasing thefts targeting its vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the United States, Hyundai is introducing a free anti-theft software upgrade to prevent the vehicles from starting during a method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media channels,” said the company in a statement. The rollout will begin with 2017-2020 Elantra, 2015-2019 Sonata and 2020-2021 Venue vehicles. Customers will have to go to their Hyundai dealers to have the software installed.

However, the fix can’t be installed on all vulnerable vehicles. “Some 2011-2022 model year vehicles without engine immobilizers cannot accommodate the software upgrade,” the statement said. Instead, Hyundai plans to reimburse those owners for the purchase of a steering wheel lock. Hyundai says a total of four million vehicles are eligible for the software upgrade. The company didn’t specify how many owners will need to buy and use a steering wheel lock to prevent their cars from getting jacked. Potentially affected owners can go to hyundaiantitheft.com to find out if their vehicle is eligible. Once a car receives the software patch, the dealer will put a sticker on the windshield that discloses the car is no longer easy to steal.

Earlier this week, police in Woodbridge, Virginia arrested a 15-year-old boy who is accused of having stolen a Hyundai Elantra and a Hyundai Sonata in quick succession. The boy then allegedly crashed the Elantra and fled from officers on foot.