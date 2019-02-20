I AM HOPE Facebook Frame Has Raised Thousands for Free Counselling for Kiwis

Facebook-frame-activism often gets criticised for being a lazy way to make us feel like we are good charitable people, when really we’re not doing much for the cause at all. But thanks to Kiwibank’s support and deep pockets, the new I AM HOPE campaign circling your newsfeed has already raised more than $20,000 to fund free counselling.

Mental-health advocate Mike King started the campaign to stop money getting in the way of young Kiwis seeking and receiving help for their mental wellbeing. And after he was crowned the 2019 New Zealander of the Year last week, Kiwibank decided to get behind his charity Gumboot with this Facebook fundraiser. For every New Zealander who adds the frame to their profile, Kiwibank will donate a dollar to the cause.

On Tuesday night, King wrote on Facebook that the campaign had raised $4500, but by Wednesday afternoon the frame really gained momentum and passed the $21,000 mark. “When Kiwibank came to me and said they would donate up to $20,000 if Kiwis used the frame I was stoked,” King said. “It was beyond what I thought was possible.”

In a press release yesterday, Kiwibank announced it was upping the ante and was now committing $50,000 to the charity. Kiwibank’s Brand Manager Kim Waghorn said the response had blown them away. “We were hoping it would reach 20,000 people but we’ve already passed the 21,000 mark! It’s clear this is resonating strongly and something Kiwis really care about. Based on the overwhelming response, Kiwibank is committing up to $50,000 towards the cause.”