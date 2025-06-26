I Am Now Buying the Yuri Omegaverse Game Thanks to the Steam Summer Sale

I can’t resist any longer. The Steam Summer Sale officially began today, and by the power invested in me by the goddesses of yuri, I will finally buy the yuri Omegaverse game. Yes, that’s right. A yuri game. With Omegaverse themes. If these first few sentences have already piqued your interest, then you clearly need to put some money aside for this year’s Steam Summer Sale too. At least 10 dollars should do.

‘LipTrip’, the yuri visual novel built for lesbian degens like yours truly

Developed by SukeraSomero, LipTrip ~My Boss Is My Heat Suppressant?!~ is a visual novel with a very important message: “Yuri is totally compatible with the Omegaverse!” The game follows an Omega named Rino as she begins a new job working in media (she’s just like me for real). As it just so happens, Rino’s new boss is her polar opposite in the Omegaverse hierarchy: An Alpha named Chizu. Tension quickly arise after Chizu’s presence immediately puts Rino into an unexpected heat, one the employee-boss pair must work together to navigate. Talk about a comedy of homoerotic errors! Or as LipTrip‘s Steam page describes it, “the perfect setting for a romantic drama, where conflict arises from the differences between Alpha and Omega.”

For the uninitiated, in the Omegaverse genre, humans are born into a series of additional genders that determine their status in a sexual and social hierarchy. While specifics vary from fictional setting to fictional setting, LipTrip features Alphas known for “their superior looks and abilities,” generally reaching leadership roles in society. Omegas, on the other hand, are prone to heat cycles that attract Alphas. You can see right away why LipTrip‘s setting would be so appealing to a little yuri degen like myself. Tension at the workplace between an attractive boss and her new hire? All spurred on by their innate, feral tendencies? Yes please.

“The moment Rino hears her boss’s voice, she suddenly goes into an off-cycle heat!

Chizu respects the fact that Rino doesn’t want to quit her job just because of her natural urges as an Omega and makes a decision to help her,” LipTrip‘s Steam page teases. “Entranced by her cool fingers and sweet scent, Rino gives her body over to Chizu. Fate begins to toy with the two as their feelings dance the fine line between reason and instinct…”

Be still my gay little heart. I can’t wait to see what Chizu gets up to after Rino “gives her body over” to her. You can find out for yourself by grabbing Lip Trip ~My Boss Is My Heat Suppressant?!~ for $8.79 during the Steam Summer Sale. The deal lasts until July 10th.