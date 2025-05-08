‘I Am Ripper’ Is the Newest Mystery From White Paper Games, and It Looks Like Another Knockout Punch

The further I get from my extended time with Blue Prince, the more I lock in on the puzzle/mystery genre. It’s fed something in me. I like feeling like I’m competing with a game — like my thought process in solving a puzzle is valid, even if it might be the incorrect solution. Bonus points if you can get a narrative working in that. And that’s where White Paper Games comes in with I Am Ripper.

the ‘i am ripper’ trailer has me sold

This is the same team that gave us Ether One, The Occupation, and Dahlia View; the latter game is one you’re familiar with if you’re a member of the Slow Game Club. So, I have no doubt about the quality of this game. I Am Ripper takes place in 1988 in Britain amid a string of mysterious killings. Here’s some of the gameplay features via Steam:

Branching narratives : Players will confront choices that’ll ripple through their timelines and change story outcomes in distinct ways.

: Players will confront choices that’ll ripple through their timelines and change story outcomes in distinct ways. Tactile gameplay: We love to create gameplay mechanics with high interactivity and this game will be no different. You can see an example of our tactility taken to a new level with the stitch-cutting sequence on our announce trailer.

We love to create gameplay mechanics with high interactivity and this game will be no different. You can see an example of our tactility taken to a new level with the stitch-cutting sequence on our announce trailer. Award winning storytelling: I AM RIPPER is a fast paced thriller told from multiple perspectives. White Paper Games is known for its performances, storytelling and world building, and this game will build upon these traits.

That first bullet point sticks out the most to me, especially after seeing the trailer. With the research involved in searching for clues, I wonder if there will be a flashback mechanic to the actual time of Jack the Ripper. Searching for clues in that time period — matching up to some of the clues in the present — would be pretty damn cool. I Am Ripper has my attention just off the trailer alone. It’s dark but weirdly inviting. I came away from it wanting and needing to know more about the game’s world and story. And that is the best thing you can hope for when releasing a trailer for your game. I Am Ripper has no announced release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.