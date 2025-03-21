I Believe In Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner — Joe Hendry Drops Into ‘PUBG Mobile’ Very Soon, and I’m Not Okay

It’s finally happening. Joe Hendry is finally dropping into the battlefield in PUBG Mobile, and I’m not okay. The wrestling phenomenon made waves earlier this year, asking to see how many fans would love to see him in Fortnite. Well, it seems like the Battle Bus may have passed by the Epic Games office, because PUBG developer Krafton made the first move, and I’m already redownloading PUBG Mobile to prepare. I can’t believe that sentence is real, but it’s happening, and it’s glorious.

Screenshot: Krafton

I’m Manifesting a Winning Streak as Soon as I Get the Joe Hendry Skin in ‘PUBG Mobile’

It seems like, while Epic was too afraid to say his name, Krafton was not. Appearing as the face of PlayerUnknown, Joe Hendry infiltrates a base in the advertisement for this upcoming collaboration. A sweeping orchestra swells behind him, with a very familiar tune playing. He suddenly removes the mask, and his iconic theme begins to play. I have tears in my eyes; AI could never create art such as this.

Joe Hendry Appears in PUBG MOBILE



Coming soon 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/h1NBkP6lXK — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) March 21, 2025 Post by @JoeHendry on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Unironically, I’m excited beyond all words for this collaboration to happen between Joe Hendry and PUBG Mobile. There isn’t much information given in the announcement beyond a “Coming Soon” teaser, but I think it would be safe to assume we’re getting a Joe Hendry skin. I can only hope, beyond all words, that we also get an emotes package. If this actually happens? I’ll uninstall Fortnite and never touch the game again, as I’ll have everything I ever needed in the palm of my hand.

I also hope that Joe Hendry somehow makes his way into the base game of PUBG, as I would be more than happy to redownload that again for 4K Hendry action. I know he’s been working tirelessly to get into a game, and I’m glad that he finally got his dream to come true. Now, if only we could get him in WWE 2K25 as a DLC fighter? The world would be on track to be healed. I’ll be blaring his theme song in my office until this releases, I just gotta be real with everyone here.