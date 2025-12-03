‘I Believe It Will Happen’: Chris Brown Performing at the Super Bowl Is an Inevitability, According to His Manager

Performing at the Super Bowl is the moment that defines a legend. It certifies an artist in music and culture alike to steal the show on one of the biggest stages in the world. Kendrick Lamar’s big halftime performance was one of the defining moments in a busy 2025. With Bad Bunny bound to make his mark in 2026, who could be next after him?

While there’s no shortage of options, Chris Brown should be the next one to perform, according to his manager. Recently, Chris Brown’s manager, Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson, spoke to Billboard after his client’s big year on the charts and gigantic stadium tour. Journalist Gail Mitchell was curious what could be next now that the smoke is finally clearing. Does he continue the momentum of his tour with a concert film? Is there an album on the way? Does he pivot back to acting again? All of these seem to be in the cards for Chris Brown.

Videos by VICE

However, Wilson also has bigger aspirations in mind. “I also think the Super Bowl would be a great place for him. I believe it will happen,” he says. When the journalist asks whether there have been any preliminary discussions about an NFL halftime show, Wilson plays coy. “We’ll just see,” he replies.

Regarding the aforementioned acting, there’s certainly strong interest there, according to Wilson. He has previous experience, from his roles in 2007’s Stomp the Yard and This Christmas, respectively. But right now, he’s brushing up on his skills and taking acting classes for potential roles in the future.

Chris Brown and His Manager Eyeing Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

As for the music, Ant Wilson suggests that the recording process is never-ending. Any potential album from Chris Brown goes through a litany of names and creative directions. Ultimately, Wilson says it’s all in his client’s hands.

“There’s always an album. The name of it always changes. The songs always change. Even with the last album, we were in the studio putting another song together on the day before it came out. So I can’t say the name or a date for the album,” Brown’s manager admits. “I’ll leave it open because he could wake up and say, ‘Let’s put it out next week.’ I’m ready, though. I have [the album] at the moment, but it changes every week.”

Naturally, the one thing that might hamper Chris Brown’s Super Bowl ambitions is his past domestic abuse allegations and the ugly public drama. That stigma has followed him for his whole career. So how does that impact his career every day? Wilson essentially shrugs, noting that all they can do is show up in their actions.

“It’s nothing that I’m not used to at this point. We just smile and keep going,” he says of him and Chris Brown. “I just try to show improvement with work over the words, you know? I think that’s the best way. But his kids ground him. He’s a great, involved dad. I also think Chris’ fans love him so much because they can relate. He’s a real person who’s gone through things that others have, but he did it in front of the world. So I feel like that’s his legacy: going through life with everyone else.”