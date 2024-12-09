I Can’t Believe We Got LEGO GTA in ‘Fortnite’ Before ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’

LEGO Fortnite dominated my playtime earlier this year with its adorable take on the survival genre. Since its introduction, a number of new play modes have been introduced. Alongside plenty of new cosmetics to make LEGO Fortnite the ultimate experience on the platform. Now, it looks like we’re about to get a version of Grand Theft Auto, which looks phenomenal. Who would have thought that this mode would grow up so fast?

Video via LEGO Fortnite on YouTube

Straight Out of ‘Brick Life’, A Crazy Little Guy Named jonesy

Described as an “all-new social roleplay experience”, it looks like LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is aiming at several different giants in the genre. With a dash of Grand Theft Auto and a bit of Roblox and Brookhaven mixed in for good measure? Brick Life looks like what LEGO Fortnite should have been from the start.

While I did enjoy my time with the survival portion of the game, the idea of being able to run around with my buddies and get into some hilarious shenanigans sounds like the perfect use of the license. It’s also giving some wonderful LEGO Island vibes, and I cherish that game more than my life itself. Building and decorating houses, buying property, and getting into some bank heists seem like a normal day here in Brick Life.

Screenshot: Epic Games

‘grand theft auto’ and ‘roblox’? yes, please!

While details are still pretty scarce about what Brick Life is going to fully entail, we only need to wait until December 12, 2024, to finally see if it’s going to live up to its already unreal amount of pre-release hype. The lighthearted charm of LEGO mixed with the surreal number of crossovers in Fortnite makes this a recipe for success. As long as it gets regular updates, I don’t see this failing.

Now that El Chapulin Colorado actually has a LEGO Skin, I don’t think I’m going to ever want to leave. The idea of an approachable open-world game to introduce gamers of all levels to this type of world is a genius idea. My wife is someone that would never want to play Grand Theft Auto. But an adorable LEGO version may be enough for her to finally jump into the world of Fortnite.