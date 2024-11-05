I Can’t Lie, These ‘Resident Evil 9’ Rumors Have Me Hyped

Resident Evil 9 is set to be the biggest, baddest (in the best way) entry in the long-running Resident Evil franchise! With Capcom firing off on all cylinders with their latest Resident Evil remakes — sans RE3 — I have no doubt RE9 will deliver and then some! Unfortunately, Capcom has been quiet regarding details about the game. But, have no fear — leakers are here!

The Residence of Evil YouTube channel released a video detailing alleged RE9 leaks!

In case you don’t feel like watching the video, ResetEra user, LabRat, kindly abridged the video’s most crucial elements!

“Resident Evil 9 will take place 4 years after Resident Evil Village (main game, not Shadows of Rose).

Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine will be the main playable protagonists.

Chris Redfield and Barry Burton will return as supporting characters.

Jill will be dressed more tactically, resembling her look in Resident Evil 5: Lost in Nightmares, while Leon will appear similar to his look in Resident Evil: Damnation.

Jill’s appearance will remain the same, while Leon will look older, with an unshaven face and slightly longer hair.

The plot revolves around Leon and Jill traveling to an island to investigate the company that created Eveline in Resident Evil 7, who are now creating mass clones of the bioweapon Eveline using the Megamycete provided by Miranda from Resident Evil Village.

Chris and Barry will call Jill and Leon several times to assist them on their mission.”

but hold up — the ‘resident evil 9’ details ain’t done

“Rose will be mentioned.

Jill and Leon will become infected by the Megamycete and will experience hallucinations and hear Eveline’s voice throughout the game.

Blue Umbrella will return as the ‘good guys.’

Some locations include an abandoned hospital, caves, deserted houses, labs, dark forests, and a temple.

The main enemy will be an evolved zombie that sounds similar to the Ganados from Resident Evil 4 Remake.

There will be a stalker enemy pursuing Leon throughout the game, while Jill will be hunted by the ‘Goat-Man.’

The main villains will be a man named Mr. Simon, a completely new character who supervises the mass production of bioweapons on the island.

Playtests took place in April and September in Japan.”

okay, now it’s done

So, I hope all of that is true. Yes, yes, you take it with a grain of salt, yaddayaddayadda. But this falls in line with what I would expect from the end of a “trilogy,” as Capcom alluded the game would be! I know people are probably sick of “stalker types” what with Mr. X, Nemesis, Jack, and others being prominently featured in recent games.

But I can’t get enough of ’em, man. Truthfully, I’m mildly hurt the Wendigo RE9 rumors from 2022 look like they aren’t true. …Unless that’s the stalker chasing Leon around. Please, Capcom. We need more Resident Evil 9 news!