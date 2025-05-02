I Can’t Think of White Sauce the Same Way After Playing This Futanari Game

Hey, did you know I’m a big fan of futanari? Oh, you already did? Hm. What gave it away? Was it the article about the Pokemon Snap-like adult photography game with futa monster girls? Or maybe the futanari Crusader Kings 3 mod? Perhaps it was my video essay explaining futanari’s origins in adult content about transgender women, or my other one arguing that the genre isn’t transphobic? Ah, no, I suppose it was all of the above. Regardless, let it be known once and for all: I love futanari. And I love this futa game that won’t let me think about Alfredo sauce the same way ever again.

would you like your pizza with or without futa?

Screenshot: Shady Corner Games

Futanari di Funghi is a futanari-themed restaurant management game. Players star as a timid blonde girl named Pipina Tina who comes from Terra della Funifula. This (penile-shaped) island is home to the mysterious Funghi species, a hybrid of humans and mushrooms. For the Fungi, males remain as phallic mushrooms, while the species’ women have human-like figures with mushroom pilei on their heads. However, when a Funghi woman inserts the male Funghi mushroom into her body, she grows a penis. This new appendage allows her to penetrate and reproduce with other Funghi women, hence the futanari premise behind the game.

Pipina is one such Funghi, and the game starts with her applying for a job working for a red-haired restaurant owner named Cheffe. Now, Cheffe is a fantastic cook, but Pipina has the missing ingredient to complete her meals. What’s that, you may ask? Why, it’s Pipina’s cu— err, sauce, of course! Yes, the delicious white sauce that comes right out of Pipina’s appendage is at the center of this entire game.

Futanari di Funghi‘s gameplay is simple. Take control of Pipina, insert the male Funghi mushroom into your body, and pleasure yourself with the new appendage between your legs. This involves a lovely animated minigame where you climax into a sauce jug. Then, run around collecting orders, delivering meals and drinks (yes, drinks) to your fellow customers, all while lugging around your “sauce.” As soon as you serve your customers pizza, pasta, and drinks, you’ll reach for your sauce jug and pour just the right amount of cu— sauce. Not too little, not too much. Keep your clientele satisfied, and you just might unlock some lewd scenes.

‘Futanari di Funghi’ can’t take itself seriously. I’m glad

Screenshot: Shady Corner Games

In all my years playing, reviewing, and analyzing lewd games, I’ve never experienced an adult game where you use your own semen as sauce on a pizza. But honestly? Developer Ahegames really nails the premise here by making the game so light-hearted and silly. I mean, your chef is a red-haired anime girl with a thick Italian accent and a goofy little mustache. A funny sound plays when you run around the restaurant without stopping. Pipina looks like she’s tripping when she puts the Funghi mushroom inside her, and when you grow your futa cock, the “wow” anime sound plays. Ahegames just doesn’t take itself seriously, making Futanari di Funghi incredibly fun to play for the gameplay and vibes, not just the sexy factors.

Of course, you can play Futanari di Fungi one-handed if you want. It literally supports mouse-only play. And the anime aesthetic works quite well for the game’s unlockable sex scenes. More than anything, though, the way Ahegames depicts its futa character is so good. The detail behind the game’s futa appendage, the sexy minigame to refill your sauce, and the juxtaposition of Pipina with a massive futa penis looking down at the camera and stating, “D-Do you think my balls are big enough…?” It’s all so good. Ahegames understands what futa fans want, and it’s this.

delicious secret sauce

And, again, that isn’t even including all the ways the game merges its sexy fun with its silly sense of humor. There’s nothing funnier than preparing a meal so well that your customer just takes her top off. See, I wish I could do that at Olive Garden without getting in trouble. But sadly, I cannot.

Futanari di Funghi is just $6.99 (nice) on Steam and $6.90 (also nice) on itch.io. Give it a try if you’re a futa fan like me. You’ll find much to love in this silly little smut game.