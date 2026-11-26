I’ve cried in a hotel conference room with about 200 strangers, and all I did was breathe.

I’ve been to two intense breathwork classes, and the first time, I had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into. I mean, it’s breathing. How intense could it possibly be? I couldn’t have been more wrong.

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We were packed into a giant hotel meeting room, and everyone claimed a spot on the floor with their yoga mats and blankets. The instructor guided us through a series of fast, almost hyperventilation-style breaths, and after more than half an hour, things got…weird. My fingers started curling into fists on their own, and my face began contorting into strange expressions. At one point, my lips pulled down into this exaggerated frown, even though I wasn’t sad. I felt enormous waves of energy moving through my body, and tears were pouring down my face for reasons I couldn’t explain. Around me, people were moaning and audibly sobbing.

When it was finally over, I could hardly believe how wiped out I felt from doing nothing but breathing. I was in this strange, subdued trance, and somehow I also felt lighter, like I’d let go of years of pent-up tension. I didn’t fully understand what had happened in that room. I just knew I wanted to experience it again.

And I was curious how something as basic as breathing could make me feel that way.

Scientists Found That Intense Breathwork Can Produce Experiences Similar to Taking Psychedelics

A new study published in npj Mental Health Research suggests that intense breathwork can produce experiences similar to moderate doses of psychedelics.

Participants reported strong feelings of bliss and unity, with relatively little anxiety. When researchers compared their ratings with previously published findings from LSD, psilocybin, and ayahuasca studies, some of the experiences fell within a similar range to moderate psychedelic doses. The visuals weren’t nearly as intense, though, and the researchers didn’t conduct a formal statistical comparison.

And those involuntary fists and bizarre face contortions I experienced? There’s actually a medical explanation.

Breathing that rapidly lowers carbon dioxide in your blood, raising its pH and reducing available ionized calcium. That can make nerves and muscles more excitable, causing tingling and involuntary spasms known as tetany, according to the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine.

Some people had muscle cramps or felt their body temperature changing during the session. But even with all that going on, most came away feeling good about the experience.

As for whether any of this could actually help people with mental health conditions, the therapists saw potential for treating depression and social anxiety. They were much more cautious about conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and rapid breathing can also trigger sensations resembling a panic attack.

The study had some limitations, though. There was no control group, and participants were self-selected mental health professionals, some of whom had tried breathwork before. They reported positive experiences, but researchers haven’t established if breathwork can actually treat mental health conditions.

“The main risk for a general reader is confusing perceived therapeutic potential with demonstrated efficacy,” University of Turku researcher Jussi Jylkkä, who wasn’t involved in the study, told PsyPost.

A separate 2024 placebo-controlled trial involved 200 healthy young adults who spent about 20 minutes a day practicing rapid breathing with breath holds. After three weeks, they reported lower stress levels and improvements in their overall well-being. The thing is, participants who followed a slower breathing routine reported similar results, so it’s hard to say how much the rapid breathing contributed.

I’ve experienced firsthand how intense breathwork can get, and I completely understand why people keep going back. Researchers have more work to do before they can say what it offers as a treatment, but I know what I experienced in that hotel conference room. And I’d do it again.