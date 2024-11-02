I Didn’t “Get” Metroidvanias Until I Played ‘Hollow Knight’

Please release Silksong, Team Cherry. *Ahem* With that out of the way, hi! I want to talk about how much I love Hollow Knight! One night, I decided to take a gander at what Xbox’s Game Pass had to offer. It was well within the first year I had the service, and I was playing random games left and right. My cursor hovered over Hollow Knight, and I contemplated whether it was worth downloading.

I’d tried Guacamelee. Nothing. Never liked Castlevania, never liked Metroid. At that point, all I knew was that everyone adored Hollow Knight. And it was a Metroidvania. But, it’s Game Pass! “Ah, well, the worst thing I can do is not like it and then uninstall the game!” I wasn’t specifically paying for the game, so what was the harm?

I met the Knight. I was thrown into the region of Dirtmouth, above the ruined kingdom of Hallownest. What followed was a game that grounds itself through sharp, deliberate movement. You have complete control of the Knight at all times during difficult platforming sections and boss encounters. Movement plays a big role in how Hollow Knight moderates difficulty to provide a challenging experience, but not necessarily a punishing one.

Screenshot: Team Cherry (Also, Me every month I don’t have silksong news)

‘hollow knight’ changed the game (pass) for me

Hollow Knight doesn’t relish in your misery and suffering. It may seem that way when you’re smacked down by a particular enemy, but every small enemy prepares you for a bigger encounter. When players discover a new area, they’re left to their own whims — no immediate map, no guidance, no plan. With no way to explore any section fully without later movement-based abilities, players are encouraged to forge their own way forward. Hidden treasures, characters, bosses, and entire optional areas may be just out of reach, enticing players with the promise of something new and exciting around every corner — even when backtracking.

In short, Hollow Knight is a masterpiece. It’s the perfect video game. And I wouldn’t have found it if it weren’t for Game Pass. Say what you will about gaming subscription services, but they’re how players take chances on games they never would’ve played otherwise. Take a risk for a few hours! You never know — you might discover a game that ends up in your all-time favorites, too!