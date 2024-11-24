I Didn’t Know What the Hell ‘Path of Exile 2’ Was All About, but I’m a Believer Now

I’ll confess my sins. When the Path of Exile 2 live stream dropped, showing off the game ahead of its December 6 Early Access debut, I ignored it. So much to do, you see! Truthfully, I fully intended to remain blissfully unaware. However, I had time today. Seeing all the euphoric hype online, I caved and decided to watch the Path of Exile 2 stream. I’m so sorry for almost sleeping on this one.

I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been indoctrinated by Baldur’s Gate 3 or Weird West (play this — trust me), but the idea of an isometric action RPG with so many layers and possibilities right now? Need. This article isn’t for the hardcore fans of the game who always believed in it. Sadly, I have nothing to offer y’all but the satisfaction of a fresh convert into your ranks. For my fellow Path of Exile 2 freshies, though?

Like I said, the game’s dropping in Early Access on December 6 across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC! So, when the full game “officially” releases at some point in 2025 (hopefully), it will be free-to-play. To get in on all the Early Access goodness, however, you’ll have to pay $30 at the lowest tier. Considering everything you’re getting with the game? $30 is a steal.

Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

‘path of exile 2’ confidently marches onward to early access

Please watch that live stream. It’s well worth your time if you’re even remotely interested in Path of Exile 2. There are so many layers that I wouldn’t dare try and sum everything up here. What I will say, though? As a fella who always enjoys necromancy classes, I’m definitely going to try and make a go of the Witch class. With so many build variations, I have no idea what I’ll prioritize — I’m just gonna play it by ear and hope for the best!

Where this game really trapped me was showing off those crisp animations! That, and I love unique cosmetics, weapons, and a thousand different variations to any one class. Some may say that would cause Choice Paralysis like nobody’s business. But, I’m willing to take it one step at a time! Path of Exile 2, your boy is ready! Set my world aflame.