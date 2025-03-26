I Don’t Know What Has Gotten Into Nintendo Lately, but I Love It!

The rumors have been swirling for a couple days now thanks to apparent gaming oracle, NateTheHate, who is on a 2016 Steph Curry heater with the Switch news. And he hits again. This time, aimed around a Nintendo Direct this week.

To stop the constant questions:



Yes, I've heard there is a Nintendo presentation this week — I believe it is on/around Thursday & it'll be a Direct; but I'm not 100% certain on the format at present. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) March 24, 2025

Lo and behold, here comes Nintendo shortly after, announcing that on March 27th at 7am PT/10am ET, we are getting not a Partner Showcase or Indie World, but an actual Direct.

Tune in tomorrow, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirect, featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.



Watch it here: https://t.co/sJFoxe0mq0 pic.twitter.com/1XeAuff5o1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 26, 2025

It’s not surprising at all that Nintendo says outright there will be no Switch 2 updates because we are getting the April 2nd Direct. What is interesting is that they are focusing on “upcoming Switch games” for 30 minutes. It sounds like Nintendo is going to send the system out with a pretty solid bang.

NINTENDO HAS MORE IN THE CHAMBER

It’s fun to guess what Nintendo has up its sleeves when it comes to stuff like this, but I’d be stretching my brain past what I’ve already mentioned as far as predictions. At some point, fantasy booking Nintendo Directs has a point of diminishing returns. I will say, though, that this opens up some opportunities for real surprises either tomorrow or next week. This feels like The Big N realizing what they had with the Switch and the momentum they gained.

These recent announcements and reports feel like we’re seeing a Nintendo that is looking at the landscape of gaming and understanding what its standing in the industry really is. They’re a big dog in this world, and they’re moving like it. I love it. This feels very E3, and that is a feeling that I’ve been missing for a while. I’m excited to see what comes of this because I think it gives some insight into what may happen next week. At any rate, buckle up, the next seven days are going to be fun. Game on, Nintendo.

[Not-very-subtle Editor’s Note: I’m absolutely rooting for Wind Waker. It’s time — bring back the best iteration of Link. No, I won’t retract that statement because it’s true. That, or an Eternal Darkness 2 shadowdrop. Do it, Nintendo. Break it out of that vault.]