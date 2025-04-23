I Don’t Think I’ve Been More Skeptical of a Game in My Life, but a ‘Wheel of Time’ RPG Is Apparently on the Way

It’s been a weird week in the category of games that may or may not exist. And things just get weirder with this Variety report regarding the game adaptation of fantasy epic The Wheel of Time. Apparently, iwot Studios, formerly Red Eagle Entertainment — which holds the rights to the IP — is in the process of getting a AAA RPG led by Craig Alexander, formerly of Warner Bros. Games.

you want to make a ‘wheel of time’ rpg in how much time?

Red Eagle Entertainment has had its fair share of controversy before the change to iwot Studios. Including Robert Jordan, the author of The Wheel of Time, having something to say about them and their handling of their relationship with him. And now here we are with this little tidbit about the game. “The studio projects a three-year development process for the game, which it expects to launch on PC and consoles.”

Excuse me? On what PC and Console is a three-year development cycle for Wheel of Time going to result in a AAA game? Can’t be one from this era of gaming. I mean, that’s ideal. We’d all love to see games made in less than the five-to-seven-year cycles. But the way the tech is now? You’re either throwing up some AI bullshit or trying to crunch devs to death. Neither of which is even remotely acceptable. And given Robert Jordan’s comments about the company prior to his death, I have no reason to trust that they’ll do this right.

I’d love to be wrong, but it’s clear at this moment where the signs are pointing. Which is a shame because everything I’ve heard about the Wheel of Time books sounds incredible. I’ve had them on my list to read for a while now. Given my love of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, it seems right up my alley. But I can say for sure that I won’t be giving iwot Studios much attention on this. And if you do want to play a Wheel of Time game, might I suggest the original game released in 1999? It’s on sale at GOG.com for $1.49.