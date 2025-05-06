I Finally Started ‘Chrono Trigger’ After the Remake Rumors Got Squashed, and I Get Why People Are Craving a Remake

If you ask nearly anybody what game from the Super Nintendo they’d love to see remade or remastered, Chrono Trigger is bound to be near the top of the list. It’s considered a classic for many reasons, and countless folks love it. It’s also one of those games I’ve just never played, for whatever reason or another. After diving into the Old Skool Classiq 3 HD and obtaining a slightly shady cart from AliExpress, I’ve finally made the trek into the land of Chrono Trigger. I get it. I understand now.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Even Though I Am Still Very Early in My Journey, I Can Already See Why People Love ‘Chrono Trigger’

Yes, I know: I’ve only just started my Chrono Trigger adventure. I mean, I just met Frog and haven’t even saved the Queen yet. But I’m already in love with what this game has to offer. The Active Time Battles are a blast and a half. Finding out ways to one-shot the Mad Bats, Underlings, and everything in between. Exploring the Castle and figuring out the little secrets. It’s been a joy and a half to finally experience Chrono Trigger, especially on a CRT.

I’ve had the Steam version of Chrono Trigger in my Library for roughly 3 years at this point, but I’ve never given it the time it deserves. Maybe it’s because I’ve always held out hope that I could somehow play it as “pure” as possible. Also known as playing it on a Super Nintendo or a console that plays Super Nintendo games, and can hook up to a CRT. Or maybe it’s just because I like to try and find the most conventionally inconvenient ways to experience some of my favorite games. But even with only a bit over an hour into the game, I know that Chrono Trigger is going to be an amazing experience.

I also see why fans are clamoring for a potential remake. The art of Akira Toriyama still shines bright today, but a fresh coat of paint and a few quality-of-life features would go a long way. I don’t think we need a photorealistic 4K Ultra HD Frog, to be fair. I would just love to see how an already visually outstanding game like Chrono Trigger would look with a 2D-HD facelift. Maybe we’ll see it after the second batch of Dragon Quest remakes? The world may finally start healing if that’s the case.