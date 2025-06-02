‘I Find It Absolutely Idiotic’: Linkin Park Performance Called a ‘Disgrace’ by Former Soccer Star

Linkin Park performed at the UEFA Champions League soccer (football) finals in Munich, Germany, but not everyone was a fan of the show.

Metal Sucks reports that, following the band’s performance, former Netherlands player Marco van Basten was speaking with Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport and made some very unflattering comments. “The Linkin Park performance was garbage, absolutely garbage,” he said. “It’s a disgrace that UEFA allows this. I find it absolutely idiotic… Worthless, totally worthless.”

The outlet noted that Van Basten clarified his statement, saying that his issue was that the performance was superfluous and included in the game’s broadcast, and that it could be a distraction for the players.

Even still, it feels like using the term “garbage” multiple times, as well as calling it “absolutely idiotic” and “worthless,” is kind of unnecessarily mean.

For anyone who feels the opposite, Linkin Park is on the road for most of 2025 and will be performing a ton of shows around the globe. Accompanying the band on various dates are bands such AFI, Spiritbox, and PVRIS, as well as artists such as grandson and JPEGMAFIA. Check out a full list of dates below.

6/12 Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT

6/14 Rock for People Festival Hradec Kralove, CZ

6/16 Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena Hannover, DE (+ Architects)

6/18 Olympiastadion Berlin, DE (+ Architects)

6/20 Bernexpo Bern, CH

6/24 I-DAYS Festival Milan, IT

6/26 Gelredome Arnhem, NL (+ Spiritbox)

6/28 Wembley Stadium London, UK (+ Spiritbox & JPEGMAFIA)

7/1 Merkur Spiel Arena Dusseldorf, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/3 Rock Werchter Festival Werchter, BE

7/5 Open’er Festival Gdynia, PL

7/8 Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/11 Stade de France Paris, FR

7/29 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY (+ PVRIS)

8/1 TD Garden Boston, MA (+ PVRIS)

8/3 Prudential Center Newark, NJ (+ PVRIS)

8/6 Bell Centre Montreal, QC (+ PVRIS)

8/8 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON (+ PVRIS)

8/11 United Center Chicago, IL (+ PVRIS)

8/14 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI (+ PVRIS)

8/16 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/19 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/21 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/23 Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

8/25 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI (+ Jean Dawson)

8/27 Target Center Minneapolis, MN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/29 CHI Health Center Omaha, NE (+ Jean Dawson)

8/31 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/3 Ball Arena Denver, CO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/6 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ (+ Jean Dawson)

9/13 Intuit Dome Los Angeles, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/15 SAP Center San Jose, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/17 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/19 Moda Center Portland, OR (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/24 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

10/25 Venue TBA Bogota, CO

10/28 Venue TBA Lima, PE

10/31 Venue TBA Buenos Aires, AR

11/2 Venue TBA Santiago, CL

11/5 Venue TBA Curitiba, BR

11/8 Venue TBA São Paulo, BR

11/11 Venue TBA Brasilia, BR