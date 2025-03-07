I Got the Chance To Explore the Bleasdale Farmhouse Rework in ‘Phasmophobia’, and Y’all Ain’t Ready for This

Bleasdale Farmhouse is one of the most iconic locations in Phasmophobia. At least to me. It’s one that my friend group and I have explored countless times during our ghost-hunting experiments. Hinted at during the Phasmophobia 2025 Roadmap, it’s also getting a complete overhaul and rework, making it go from drab to fab. I had the chance to explore the walls of the new and improved Bleasdale Farmhouse. Let me tell you; this could be absolutely killer.

Every Part of Bleasdale Farmhouse Has Been Rebuilt in ‘Phasmophobia’

The first thing I noticed about the Bleasdale Farmhouse Phasmophobia rework is, well, the exterior of the house. Gone are the days of exploring a worn-out log cabin, as it looks like the Bleasdale Family has stumbled upon a bit of cash to get things looking fantastic. And it isn’t just the exterior that got a major overhaul; the interior has been completely remodeled and revamped, as well.

The familiar halls of Bleasdale Farmhouse are gone, replaced with lavish-looking rooms and vintage-styled furniture. In simpler terms, I’m jealous of this house and would love for mine to look exactly like this. Dark wood lines the walls, and there are plenty of rooms to explore. 20 of them, in fact, spread across three different levels. This is a big Phasmophobia map, adding an additional four rooms to the already large area.

And it’s going to honestly take a while to break out of some of my old Bleasdale habits. But I’m already eager to see what this new map is going to look like once I can get the whole gang together. I did get to bring a friend along for the ride, and I put it on “Friendly Ghost” mode so I could explore. But it looks like the new Bleasdale will be a hit once it’s available.

More Than Just a Simple Renovation, This Version of Bleasdale Farmhouse Is Quite Stunning

Exploring the new Bleasdale was a joy beyond words. And the amount of stuff lying around is already giving me ideas for when I’m roaming around in Ghost Form. I love to grab things and toss them at my friends, and there are many things to mess around with here. It’s wild to see how different everything here is, especially since the original map was so grungy and dirty.

There’s also a ton of stuff to see while you’re roaming around. But take my advice; make your way up into the attic as soon as you can. It’s a complete tonal shift for Phasmophobia in the best possible way and likely explains why someone is haunting this house. Maybe they should focus more on their exquisite interior decoration and less on… whatever it is they’re doing up there.

Regardless, I would have to say that I’m personally beyond excited to venture into the new Bleasdale as soon as it’s completely done and ready. While I am going to miss the more rustic feel of the original building, all good things must eventually come to an end. Maybe we’ll see a Classic Bleasdale Farmhouse return in the future? Only time will tell, but I know that I’d love to take that trip down memory lane again.

When Does the New Version of Bleasdale Farmhouse Launch in ‘Phasmophobia’, Though?

If you’re just as ready as I am to finally spook your friends with this Phasmophobia update, we won’t have to wait long. The newly reworked Bleasdale Farmhouse will be available on PC and Consoles on March 10, 2025. That’s right; it’s almost time for this rework to launch.

According to a press release regarding the Phasmophobia rework:

Bleasdale Farmhouse’s redesign will also feature a garden just outside of the main living room. Complete with ghost rooms (a vital addition to any modern home). Experienced players will have their work cut out for them too, as the rework also introduces new areas for ghosts to haunt.

“We’re so excited for players to jump into the huge Bleasdale Farmhouse redesign next week. The map has always been a favourite of ours. And the rework has let the team give Bleasdale a more unique identity amongst some of the other similar maps in Phasmophobia. It adds some exciting new areas and visuals meant to really play on ghost hunters’ senses, and we hope that everyone enjoys exploring the haunted new areas the Farmhouse offers,” said Daniel Knight (Dknighter), Director of Kinetic Games and Lead Developer of Phasmophobia.

As described in the 2025 Roadmap, Grafton Farmhouse is going to be next on the list for a rework. And we can also expect a new, small map reveal in the future, as well. There are plenty of changes coming to Phasmophobia. And if they’re all as good as the Bleasdale Farmhouse rework? I can’t wait to dive in and get some more sessions going.

I’d like to thank the team at Kinetic Games for giving me a look at this rework. Phasmophobia is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.