I Guess This Is What Happens if You Heckle A Member of the Wu-Tang Clan

I don’t understand people who go to concerts to heckle the artist. It just doesn’t make sense that a human would go through the rigamarole of booking a ticket, travelling on public transportion, and waiting for hours two-inches from another human’s sweat-bathed shoulder just to relentlessly hurl abuse at someone. That’s what the internet is for. You don’t even have to get out of bed.

Still, there are a lot of douchebags in the world and some of them are still attending music concerts. Last night a member of the world’s jerk-off association attended a show by Wu-Tang Clan member and one-time MTV Made guest star Ghostface Killah. He stuck his middle finger up at Ghostface several times and told “him to eat a dick.” Clearly not a fan of (A) cannibalism or (B) fellatio, the remark made Ghostface unhappy and he stopped the show. He turned to the guy and said:

“Step right there. I will pound you out.”

Then several members of the crowd punched the guy while a security guard played by Louis CK looked on.

Wish this could have been sorted out with counselling and maybe some trust exercises, violence is never the answer guys. I just hope the guy’s OK and Ghostface’s feelings aren’t too hurt. Who wants a hug?