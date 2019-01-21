I Had a Three-way With a Techie and a Vibrator

That One Time is an NSFW series that explores sex and sexuality with the wide-eyed curiosity of a virgin. It delves into the personal narratives of people from ‘that one time’ which they’ll never, ever forget.

After my divorce, it took me a while to get back into the dating game, and even longer to feel attracted to someone—my expectations were high, and tolerance low. After dating an amusing techie from Bihar, I broke my one-year-long “fast”. But not before I gave him the I’m-not-ready-for-anything-serious talk.

Videos by VICE

Amidst new sex positions, giggles and almost-orgasms, he, one day, talked to me about achieving my goal (orgasm) through a third “participant”—a vibrator.

Safe, free(ish) from STDs, and critically acclaimed for empowering women the world over, I finally decided to have a threesome with the “full body massager“.

I was at a loss about where to begin. The product was new, and I hadn’t ever used anything like it before. “Touch it first, hold it in your hands,” said my Bihari techie. I touched its top which was at room temperature.

Fondling my breasts, he then asked me to take it in my mouth and lick it. Lying down on my bed with the microphone-shaped vibrator in my mouth, I felt a sudden surge of power. “I must chase my own orgasm; it’s my responsibility too,” I told myself.

I asked my techie to move over and placed the vibrator directly on my clitoris—gently at first, and then firmly. The sudden wave of tingling pleasure I felt was nothing like anything I had ever experienced before. He was faster than I was, alerted by my moans, already putting on a condom and asking me to spread my legs further and hold the vibrator just so.

What happened next was something I will never forget—a penetration so deep, sensations so heightened, and an orgasm so loud and powerful that spots danced behind my eyelids as I came.

I later started experimenting with the vibrator alone, almost every night before going to bed. My phone calls to the techie started growing sparser and one day, he sadly asked whether it was because of the vibrator.

“Yes, actually. I don’t have to clean the house like I usually do before you come over, don’t have to worry about my lingerie, hell, don’t even have to bother about judgemental neighbours. This is perfect, you know,” I answered smugly.

He sighed deeply and laughed. “Humne toh apni hi lund pe kulhadi mar di (rough translation: I fucked myself over),” he added.

BOB (Battery Operated Boyfriend) and I are very happy together now.

Check out other stories from this series here.