I Have a Gaming Confession I Need to Make: I’m Excited for ‘Monster Energy Supercross 2025’

Since the release of the first Monster Energy Supercross game in 2018, it’s been a series stuck in my mind. A good Motocross game series in this generation of consoles? Pinch me, I must be dreaming. After many iterations, Milestone took a break and went back to the drawing board for Monster Energy Supercross 2025. I’m very excited to see what they’ve been cooking.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Monster Energy Supercross 2025’ Has the Chance to Be the Best

The Milestone Monster Energy Supercross series has always been pure fun. But, it has the potential to be more. It has the chance to sweep the competition this time around if things are done right. The fundamentals are there! However, a few subtle tweaks to the physics engine and reintroducing proper terrain deformation could make Monster Energy Supercross 2025 a game to remember.

Videos by VICE

Milestone racing games have quite a devoted fanbase, and it seems they can’t stop winning lately. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged was released to some pretty great reviews. Additionally, Ride 5 also seems to have gotten a fair amount of love. Now, it’s time for Milestone to put their money where their mouth is and make the best damn Supercross game to date.

The Monster Energy Supercross fanbase has some pretty devoted followers. I’ll gladly consider myself one of them with every Milestone Monster Energy Supercross game made to date sitting comfortably in my Steam library. Some of these games have been certified bangers. Others? Not so much. Monster Energy Supercross 2 and Monster Energy Supercross 3 are still some of the best racing games around, with detailed track editors and some of the best visuals offered in the series. It’s weird seeing the franchise spin its tires in the mud more often than not compared to these original offerings.

Screenshot: Milestone S.R.I.

This Game Should Be a (Larocco’s) Leap in Quality

The first indication that Milestone is trying their hardest this time is the leap in generations. Monster Energy Supercross 2025 won’t be available on last-generation consoles, which is a major step forward. Seeing as the original Monster Energy Supercross trilogy is the most attractive of the group, it will be interesting to see if the possible switch to Unreal Engine 5 will be a game changer. This game is one of the main reasons I decided to upgrade my brother to the next generation of consoles, too.

As long as Milestone sees the miles-long list of feedback consumers have, rightfully, placed online, this could be a jack of all trades and a master of them all. Give us the fast and frantic gameplay of the OG games with a new coat of paint. Bring back the terrain deformation that MXGP 3 and MX vs ATV Legends have perfected. I can only imagine a supercross game with terrain deformation that rivals the likes of Mudrunner or Snowrunner, but a man can only dream so big.

No matter what, I’ll be there on day one with my racing gear on, ready to hit the track. I’m hoping I can happily return to this article after its release and reflect on it in joy, seeing that Milestone knocked it out of the park.