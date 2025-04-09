I Have Found a Home for My Love of Puzzle Games, Thinky Games is Made for Puzzle Sickos Like Me

Now that I’ve had a chance to talk about how much I love puzzle/mystery games, I can really get into some crazy shit here. Ever since I was younger, I’ve loved figuring things out. I would literally sit with something for hours until I got the solution. There is nothing that would stop me from getting. And it’s something that has never left me. This is where my love of puzzle games comes from, and Thinky Games has created a space for people like me to find all the games we can handle.

Where did thinky games come from?

From the website:

“The first space to use ‘thinky’ in this way was a Discord community created in 2018 by Alan Hazelden, founder of puzzle game studio Draknek & Friends. He created the space for fans of thinky puzzle games, many of whom joined the community after playing games like Stephen’s Sausage Roll, The Witness, and Draknek’s own Cosmic Express.

In 2022, now-publisher Astra Logical started building a website to grow the audience of puzzly, problem-solving games, in partnership with the team behind Warp Door and puzzle influencer Joseph Mansfield. With the blessing of Alan Hazelden, this website was launched on 14 September 2022 as Thinky Games, the very website you’re reading now.”

You have to check it out if you love these games

I’ve been all over the site since it popped up on my Bluesky timeline. I’ve signed up for the newsletter too. Besides, it helps with finding dope indie games to throw your way. So, prepare for me to be insane about puzzle games going forward. I’m so excited to really dig into a number of the games I’ve seen on there. Some I’ve already played and loved like The Case of the Golden Idol and Portal.

Please go check out Thinky Games and follow them on their socials. Much like the Slow Game Club, it’s important to highlight these games. And they also do so with their own yearly awards show. The more eyes we get on this, the better. There are plenty of games out there for people to play and Thinky Games is doing a great job of giving some shine to them.