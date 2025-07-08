I Haven’t Seen Enough People Talking About the Best Racing Game on Switch 2. Not That One… ‘Fast Fusion’

The Switch 2 launched with an absolutely incredible racing game. One that pushes the graphical boundaries of the console, especially during its launch window. Incredibly fast, with fantastic track design, and challenging enough to push even the most seasoned racing veteran to their limit. No, I’m not talking about Mario Kart World. A fantastic game in its own right, but not the subject of this plea to players. Rather, I’m talking about Fast Fusion. A blend of both Wipeout and F-Zero that had me glued to my hybrid until the battery was almost dead and then some. It’s been far too long since we’ve had a racing game this good, and I need more people on the Fast Fusion train as soon as possible.

Screenshot: Shin’en Multimedia

‘Fast Fusion’ Looks Great, Sounds Great, and Plays Great. All at a Silky Smooth 60FPS.

There are three reasons why Fast Fusion caught my eye when I first got my Nintendo Switch 2. First off, the price. Fast Fusion comes in at $14.99, a far cry from first-party offerings on the newest Nintendo console. Typically, a price like this would mean that there were a few sacrifices made along the way when it comes to something like the number of tracks or vehicles included in the game. But that isn’t the case here. 12 tracks, more on the way with free updates, and a smattering of fun vehicles to command. The promise of more content at no extra cost is enticing enough on its own. But zipping through these courses at 400+mph, scanning for shortcuts, and using your instincts to take home a win is exhilarating. Plus, these tracks are expertly designed and reward players for thinking outside of the box.

Play video Video via Shin’En Multimedia on YouTube Video via Shin’En Multimedia on YouTube

Secondly, it’s the size of Fast Fusion. It’s visually striking with fantastic lighting, an impeccable sense of speed, and enough particles on screen to make me feel like I was stuck in the pod of this hovercraft myself. But somehow, the team has optimized something this gorgeous into a package that’s roughly 3.8GB. Seeing as the Switch 2 comes with a whopping 256GB of internal storage, with a portion of that used already by the OS and other system settings, this is a blessing in itself. Mario Kart World, on the other hand, is 21.9GB. But my nostalgic self is drawn in by something else completely.

Shin’en Multimedia Got the ‘F-ZERO GX’ Announcer For This Game

As someone who has been screaming for a new F-ZERO game for far too long, Fast Fusion has somewhat filled the void. At first glance, Fast Fusion may look more like Wipeout than F-Zero, but once you play and do some slick anti-gravity jumping while switching your polarities, the comparisons will make more sense. But the announcer, Jack Merluzzi, is a very familiar voice. If you played F-Zero GX, either when it first released or on the GameCube Classics, his presence is immediately noticeable.

I can’t put this one down, and I need more people to get into the Fast Fusion frenzy. For the price, it shouldn’t be as good as it is. But with even more content coming down the pipeline, this is one you should invest in as soon as you can. While the lack of online multiplayer is a little disappointing, local multiplayer is smooth on the console. Plus, there’s no better feeling than boasting on the couch after a massive win.