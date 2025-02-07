I Hope Epic Games Believes in Joe Hendry Enough to Add Him to ‘Fortnite’

Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! It appears he’s also hoping we believe in him enough to will his existence into Fortnite, as well. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Royal Rumble royal and current TNA Champion is asking fans to show their love and do what they can to get him added to the world’s most popular battle royale. This wouldn’t be the first time Fortnite has crossed over with WWE, but this may be one of the best times to do it.

Screenshot: Joe Hendry

Even if Joe Hendry Isn’t An addition to ‘Fortnite’, at Least Make Him a Mythic Item or Something

I have to be honest: I’ve been out of the loop on all things Wrestling for quite a while. The last time I really paid attention to the sport was when Rikishi, Scotty 2 Hotty, and Grand Master Sexay were still dominating the tag-team circuit. Yes, I’m aging myself by saying that, but the gimmicks haven’t exactly been my favorite since that particular era.

However, Joe Hendry may have completely turned that all around. After going mega-viral for his incredibly catchy theme, he’s showing up everywhere. And he’s hoping to make an appearance in Fortnite now, too. Even though I’ve only known about him for a short amount of time, I truly believe. And I think his addition to Fortnite would be just enough to bring me back to the game, as well.

Play video I BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY – Video Via Joe Hendry on YouTube I BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY – Video Via Joe Hendry on YouTube

In just five days, his Royal Rumble appearance has already garnered more than 1 Million views on YouTube. The crowd erupted when he appeared, even though I don’t know who said his name. And if that’s not enough, he’s trying to rally Rockstar Games to include his theme in the upcoming mega-hit Grand Theft Auto 6. There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Joe Hendry or professional wrestling.

I’m already reeling over the thought of getting double-pumped by Joe Hendry, but I believe. I believe if we try hard enough, someone at Epic Games will hear his name. Imagine hitting someone with the Joe Hendry Shuffle after getting a Victory Royale. It’s something magical. Plus, if anyone could stop Godzilla in his tracks, it’s Joe Hendry.