I Hope You Like IHOP, Because You Can Get ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ for Free by Eating Pancakes

Everything has an app now. So, if you want to score a free copy of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle? You may need to pull a sleight-of-hand trick with the syrup bottle at your local IHOP. Yes, the pancake place offers “IHOP Points” for its most loyal customers. You can redeem a copy of the latest GOTY contender at no additional cost. But, as with anything that sounds too good to be true, there’s a catch.

If I take Advantage of This iHop/’Indiana Jones’ Collaboration, I may Become A ‘Great Circle’ Myself

In the latest crossover that I would have never expected, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available to redeem for 40 PanCoins on your IHOP Rewards app. That may sound like a great deal, but there’s a problem; one PanCoin equals $5 spent at the restaurant. It could take a while if you’re not a frequent flier to get this many points.

For those willing to drop $200 at their local IHOP, you can also walk out with a free digital copy of Indiana Jones’ latest adventure. You may want to start saving up your points, even if you don’t want to claim this particular game. If they’re doing it with one, there’s a chance they may start doing it with others.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Xbox Digital) is free on IHOP Rewards if you have 40 PanCoin points.Apparently 1 point is worth $5, so only good if you like IHOP a lot www.ihop.com/en/rewards — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T17:07:20.397Z Post by @Wario64 on Bluesky

With all of the hype behind the game, I’m glad that Microsoft is getting the major W that they need. After a fair number of rocky releases, games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Indiana Jones getting some additional love make me happy. Even with Indiana Jones making its way onto PlayStation shortly, it’s good to see some currently exclusive games getting great reviews.

If you do frequent IHOP enough to have this many PanCoins — something I would likely do if the closest IHOP wasn’t over an hour away — it’s a steal. Getting one of the best games of the year for just eating some pretty decent breakfast food? Why can’t more places offer deals like this? My McDonald’s app points would go crazy if I had a chance to redeem them for some slick free games.