I Just Pre-Ordered This ‘VRChat’ Avatar. You Might Want It, Too

“Ana,” one of my furry VRChat friends said. “You’re way more plugged into egirl VRC than we are, I think.” That remark came up after I showed him my VRChat avatar listicle from last week. I posted the link in a group chat with spooji, the Mamehinata avatar user I mentioned. Spooji quickly recognized the GodMagician avatar, but despite seeing her everywhere in VRChat, he never knew the creator’s name.

“When I think of ‘Egirl VRChat Avatar,’” spooji said of GodMagician, “I think this.”

Videos by VICE

And he’s right to. I first learned of GodMagician’s creator, Godfall, because I had seen so many 18+ VRChat creators using various Godfall models. This put his work on the radar for me, and right in time, too. I joined Godfall’s Discord while he was showing off WIP screenshots for his brand new avatar, GodWhisper. And I was immediately smitten.

GodWhisper is available now for pre-order, letting users prep their Unity files to install the avatar on launch. And based on all the incredible features planned for Godfall’s latest avatar, I can’t help but suggest you, dear VRChat reader, go ahead and pre-order GodWhisper as well.

When it comes to Godfall, ‘If You Know, You Know’

Screenshot: DYZZY x Godfall

Godfall has over a dozen avatars available for VRChat. If you’ve spent enough time using the social gaming platform, you’ve probably seen more than a few users running around with one of his many creations.

GodWhisper looks to be his most complicated work yet. The avatar features over 100 toggles for user customization, with clothing options that range from fantasy-esque streetwear to a bunny suit, bikini, and even a onesie. Beyond the usual expected features, like full-body tracking and improved jiggle physics, the avatar also offers a customizable in-game skin slider, tattoos, a visible skeleton, tails, wings, a knife for spinning and throwing, a furry iteration of GodWhisper, sweat-covered skin, and even a cute little pet bunny that stays with the user. And yes, there’s “full SPS system support.” If you know, you know.

Stylish and sleek, with incredible shader work throughout, GodWhisper caught my eye immediately due to its anime-like aesthetic. Yet the distinct, Western VRChat avatar style seen throughout Godfall’s work remains intact here, too. It’s a perfect blend for those “egirl VRChat users” that want an angelic-bad-girl avatar with a distinct flair — one sure to entice users that normally veer toward anime models, like yours truly.

Expect to see GodWhisper all over your ‘VRChat’ lobbies

Play video

Yes, I expect GodWhisper to be Godfall’s most popular product yet. The creator launched the avatar’s pre-orders with an in-game event, showcasing GodWhisper’s various features to an eager crowd. I’ve already pre-ordered the avatar myself and plan to use it to its fullest extent when it releases at the tail end of May.

So if you see “acvalens” walking around in VRChat, showing off GodWhisper’s full-body tracking, stop by and say hello. Especially if you think I match the “egirl VRChat avatar” vibes you’d normally expect from a Godfall user.

Pre-order GodWhisper now for $39.99.