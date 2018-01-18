I Just Wanna Talk About These Photos of Happy Kanye for a Second

I love seeing Kanye happy. I just love it. Seeing his smiley face makes me feel warm and comforted, my cheeks rosy. Kanye’s grin clears my skin, pays off my debt, and throws out that weird yogurt thing in my fridge that I’ve been avoiding touching for a couple weeks now. If Kanye’s happy, I’m happy.

So imagine my pleasure at waking up this morning to new photos of happy Kanye! For context: he’s just become a dad for the third time, as he and Kim Kardashian West’s surrogate recently gave birth, and he’s apparently very pleased about it! I’m glad that he’s looking healthy after what was obviously a tough spell back in late 2016, because not only does that mean there might be a great new Kanye record soon (or at least when he’s ready), but we also get heartwarming photos like this. I’m delighted.

Videos by VICE

That’s all I wanted to say really. Thanks for listening guys.

Kanye arriving at his office in Calabasas today pic.twitter.com/EqzrAWkI0N — Kim Kardashian Photos (@KimKPhotos) January 17, 2018

Lauren is on Twitter.