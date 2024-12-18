I Just Watched an Interview the Slow Game Club Did With One of the Leads of ‘The Holy Gosh Darn,’ and I’m in Love

My heart has been heavy lately with some of the unfortunate, disheartening conversations surrounding the games industry and its wayward cousin, games journalism. Admittedly, I was gearing up to talk about the Amir Satvat controversy/backlash following the 2024 Game Awards. Then, when I had everything set up to write — the rightful fury in my soul — I happened to have the Slow Game Club interview with Ozan Drøsdal playing in another tab.

So, Ozan is the co-founder of Perfectly Paranormal, an indie game studio! Well, he’s also a game director, writer, and animator. He and the host, Jazeena, were talking about the studio’s latest game, The Holy Gosh Darn — which is a comedic narrative adventure game with an 86% Metacritic score! Listening to Ozan’s passion for the game, popping over to see the chat having a good time, hearing laughter and joy for a beloved, unsung title? I realized something.

I’m exhausted. I’m tired of focusing on everything that’s wrong and broken in the games industry — and games journalism, for that matter. For once, it felt good to be a part of a gaming circle. It felt creative, it felt wholesome, and it felt like a community I could brag about without hesitation. So, if you’re eager for something new and exciting? Join me at the Slow Game Club!

Screenshot: Yogscast Games

the slow game club is the healer our party has been lacking for some time

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. We’ve needed something like the Slow Game Club for a long, long time. I know this sounds like shameless advertising, but I’m going to be blatantly transparent about my goal. This is a chance to normalize reason, creativity, and great discourse among gamers. An opportunity to bridge the gap between developer and player without an online screaming match taking place. The push forward to highlight great indie games — to offer underrated alternatives when their creators need that boost the most.

They’re there! They’ve always been there! And the Slow Game Club is the community I hope many well-intentioned gamers would love to join! (You can check them out here!) I want to make a difference for an industry I’ve loved my entire life. If I do nothing else, I’ll contribute to positive change and growth for video games and their creators because they’re here, they’re ready, and it’s time to give them the justice and acknowledgments they’ve always deserved.