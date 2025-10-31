“I Know Every Billie Song Like the Back of My Hand”: Madison Beer Opens up About Being Influenced by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has produced a sea of imitators since she first blew up. Every pop star has heard something wholly distinct to her, and they have wanted to try their hands at it. Frankly, a lot of it has been extremely lukewarm at best in quality. In terms of success, it’s been middling because you can’t copy a genuine article wholesale. The best that can happen is someone takes that initial influence and does something interesting with it. This is the goal of Madison Beer, who opened up about how Billie Eilish influences her constantly.

Recently, Beer spoke on iHeartRadio, where she talked about how Billie Eilish impacts her creativity. She explains that she’s extremely well-studied and knows Billie’s catalog well. “She’s also one of my permanent queens I live for, Billie — you can play any Billie Eilish song like ever made one second of it, and I would know what the song is. I know every Billie song like the back of my hand,” Beer says.

Madison Beer Talks About How Big a Billie Eilish Fan She Is

This isn’t the only time she’s spoken out about Billie Eilish before. In a 2022 interview with NME, she opened up about how Billie empowers change in artists. “The first person who comes to mind is Billie Eilish, because I think the topics she touches on in her music are so prolific,” Madison Beer explains. “She speaks about things that a lot of other artists don’t and are maybe afraid to, which is valid because we’ve all been conditioned to be afraid of speaking about certain things.”

“What her and Finneas have created is really incredible, and I really look up to them. They are two people I am very glad to see at the top because there are some who aren’t the best and who don’t stand for the right things, and I think [they really do],” Madison Beer adds.

Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images