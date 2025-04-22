I Know It’s Expensive, but Steam Still Hosts the Best Lewd Game Ever

There are so many adult games out there. Too many for one person to play in their lifetime. Unless you’re locked in a room, forced to spend the rest of your days gooning to yandere girls and yaoi boys. Then you might be able to play through all of Steam’s lewd games created by humanity, yes. But for the rest of us? Some discretion is necessary. Bills must be paid, work must be done, and dinner must be cooked. Hence why adult games journalists like myself exist. I’m here to tell you what lewd games to pay attention to so you can save your time (and money) from picking up junk.

Steam opened the floodgates to adult content in 2018, paving the way for sex sims and hentai visual novels across the platform. Admittedly, Valve hasn’t always been the best about their storefront’s policies, leading to some confusion around where the line is. Nonetheless, some of the best Japanese adult games from developers like KISS and ILLGAMES continue to hit the Steam Store, with off-site patches allowing for 18+ fun. Such is the case with ILLGAMES’ latest release, SamabakeScramble.

Videos by VICE

However, there’s one adult game you should absolutely pick up on Steam, no matter what. Yes, you shouldn’t expect it to go on sale. And it’s expensive at full price. But this h-game is worth every dollar, particularly once you unlock its modding capabilities.

you Already know which steam game we’re talking about

Play video

Did you guess ILLUSION’s hit eroge title Koikatsu Party? You probably did. Koikatsu is one of the most popular lewd games on Steam. Today alone, Koikatsu had the 32nd highest player count peak in a 24-hour period for Steam’s Adults Only category, per SteamDB. Yes, it’s true, Koikatsu never had the intense all-time highs seen by major 18+ releases like Subverse or HuniePop 2: Double Date, each hitting peaks of 25,318 and 15,388, respectively. But Koikatsu is one of the best h-games on the market for a simple reason: It’s one hell of a customizable hentai experience.

Koikatsu Party is best described as an anime sex simulator. In the game’s main story component (unlockable with a “special patch” once provided on ILLUSION’s website), players chat with various women at an all-girls school, often leading to sexual encounters (ILLUSION states the game’s characters “are over the age of 18”). But it’s not ILLUSION’s visual novel system that caught adult gamers’ attention. Rather, it’s Koikatsu‘s character creator, as well as the immersive sex scenes players can experience with their custom-created waifus.

Simply put, Steam’s Koikatsu Party has a character creation system that gives way to an insanely customizable eroge experience. You can change Male and Female characters to your heart’s content, from hair length and outfits to the individual shape of their jaws, eyes, and noses. Women in particular get special attention from Koikatsu. So go ahead, shape your new digital girlfriend. Design the most perfect female character, down to every last detail, like Pygmalion creating an anime Galatea.

Want her breasts to be a certain shape? How about tweaking the way her nipples look? Or giving her a petite frame or a plump rear? The choice is yours. Choose her face, her hair, her eyes, her outfits, even give her tattoos. And then, when you’re done, Koikatsu provides an interactive sex simulator that allows you to kiss, grope, and stroke your girl in all sorts of ways. You can engage in numerous sex acts with her — or watch her enjoy lesbian sex with another female character.

Play ‘Koikatsu Party’ modded, please!

Screenshot: ILLUSION

Just please don’t play Koikatsu on Steam via its vanilla build. This game has an enormous modding community adding in all sorts of features, from new outfits to futanari women that replace the male player character during sex. There’s even a 3D Among Us map you can have sex in. Yes, you heard me right, you can get laid in The Skeld. Plus, these community-made assets appear in the game’s Chara Studio mode, built for posing your Koikatsu models with advanced filters and lighting. The system is so impressive, many adult game developers have used Koikatsu to create CGs for their own visual novels.

Oh, and if you own a teledildonic sex toy like the Lovense Domi 2 or The Handy? The LoveMachine plugin lets players use their sex toys during Koikatsu‘s sex simulator. It’s one thing to watch an anime girl get some; it’s another to have a toy go off in conjunction with the animations right on your screen. It’s a very nifty feature.

Now, keep in mind that Koikatsu Party does cost $59.99 on Steam, and that price doesn’t even include the $54.99 “After Party” DLC. However, Koikatsu offers some of the best hentai gameplay you could possibly experience, making it an easy snag. For the record, I highly recommend checking out the free VR DLC if you have a headset, letting you directly interact with your custom girls.

As for starting with modded Koikatsu, check out VTuber Trina Wylington’s tutorial guide. Modding the game is incredibly easy, with most quality-of-life improvements added with one big custom patch. Just remember to drink plenty of water during your inevitable anime gooning session, dear reader.

(Disclosure: Reporter Ana Valens has an affiliate deal with Lovense in conjunction with her VTubing work. No affiliate links are included in this article.)