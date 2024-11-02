I Need People to Be More Excited for ‘Slitterhead’

Slitterhead is coming out on November 8, 2024. It’s the brainchild of Keiichiro Toyama, who never created anything of substance. Nope. Not Silent Hill, not Siren, and certainly not Gravity Rush. So, since we’re within a week of the game’s release, I’ll ask a question that’s been haunting me lately. Why isn’t anyone excited for Slitterhead?

Sure, it’s being kinda covered. A “here’s the release date” article here, an interview with some of the devs there. But, overall, it seems like nobody’s here for the insanity Slitterhead is most assuredly going to bring! Now, here’s what I’ll admit. It’s much more different than I thought it’d be when I saw the initial reveal trailer.

So, for the longest time, I was under the impression Slitterhead would be a horror game with a slower, terrifying pace. Like… you know, Silent Hill. I was hyped for that, too! Then, the years went on. The gameplay clips began to emerge. I can say the game is, uh… a little more wacky than I was led to believe. But, actually? I’m here for it!

‘slitterhead’ releases soon and deserves a spotlight

Screenshot: Bokeh Game Studio

It’ll be an “action-horror” affair, much like, say, your average last few hours of any given Resident Evil game. While a small part of me is disappointed it won’t be “scarier,” the unhinged possession mechanic alongside the combat system is enough to draw me back in. Basically, we’re in the infamous “will either be painfully awful or blissfully underrated” zone. But I trust Toyama. He makes nothing but gold!

I can’t help but feel it’ll be open season for reviews, though. I’d love to believe in the 80+ aggregate score. But look at what they did to poor Ghostwire: Tokyo! I’m here for a crazy, fun game that’ll be roughly 10-12 hours, okay? I’m not looking for high art — this ain’t likely to be the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Do I feel a pang of hesitation? Yes. But I hope this is the entertaining romp I’ve been looking for after investing too many hours into Baldur’s Gate 3.