I Paid Greg Sestero of ‘The Room’ Fame $20 To Ask My Coworkers To Play ‘Farming Simulator 25’ With Me, and Waypoint Acres Was a Success

Everybody on the team is a fan of all types of games. Shooters, sports, and everything in between. But me being the madman that I am, I needed something more. Something a little more… grassroots, closer to home. That’s when inspiration struck: How could I get the Waypoint Crew to join me for the ultimate gaming experience? I’ve slowly been indoctrinating my friends and coworkers into the world of cozy games and farming sims. But what’s the next logical step? That step was getting everybody together for a rousing game of Farming Simulator 25. But after multiple failed attempts of trying to get the gang together, I knew I had to get a little more creative in my approach.

The world of farming is intimidating. Knowing exactly how to utilize the massive machines was an impossible task. Sure, there’s a tutorial, but we don’t have time for things like that. I wanted them to join me, and I needed to do it the right way. And that’s when a little voice rang out in my mind. “Oh, hai, Mark!” it said to me, echoing, enticing. That’s when I knew what I had to do. Debit card in hand, I made my way to Cameo and found the only person who could gather us all together to create the ultimate Farming Simulator 25 experience.

Videos by VICE

Greg Sestero via Cameo

Greg Sestero Leads a Call to Arms… Or Rather, a Call to Farms, if You Will

Suitably, I couldn’t think of anyone better to bring the Waypoint Crew together for a bit of Farming Simulator 25 than the man himself, Greg Sestero. From Dwayne dropping a few too many references to The Room to classify as healthy to the cult-classic status of the film itself, there really couldn’t have been anyone better to mark (heh) the occasion. And Greg understood the assignment. Delivering an impassioned speech, the power of calling somebody a “cheeken” was too mighty. And so, Waypoint Acres was successfully formed, and our journey began.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Country Roads, Take Me Home

Our adventures in Farming Simulator 25 began with just the perfect amount of chaos. While I’ve had a few hours of fun myself, this was the first time that any of the other players had ever stepped foot into Farming Simulator. Living in the Midwest my whole life, I’ve seen and experienced plenty of tractors, but it was primarily just me following them on the road while they do 25 in a 55mph zone. I set out to the shop and made the most necessary purchases first: a harvester, a pick-up truck, a side-by-side, and a forklift. I’ve always wanted to become forklift certified, so why not start practicing here, you know?

As the Waypoint Crew slowly began to filter in, we ran into our first snag: how do we actually do anything in Multiplayer? While the standard single-player experience does have an admittedly deep tutorial session that teaches players how to run a farm, the multiplayer segment doesn’t offer that. We set off in different directions, speaking to as many NPCs as we could to get the simplest idea of what was going on. Walter, my saving grace with an old man’s face, pointed us in the right direction of what we should be doing next.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Don’t Bring a Tiny Tractor (Or Even a Medium Tractor) to Do a Large Tractor’s Job in ‘Farming Simulator 25′

We received our first contract: Cultivate Field (50). We sprung to life like the Justice League, taking as many pieces of equipment to this area as humanly possible, ready to do our best to become quality farmers. But, in typical “n00b” fashion, we didn’t realize that Farming Simulator took the Simulation aspect extremely seriously. We had purchased a small tractor, great for hauling trailers and other small pieces of equipment, but not suitable for the job at hand. Using the admittedly handy vehicular hot swap function, I teleported back to the farm and grabbed the Challenger MT600. Little did I know, this was also not the greatest choice for this type of job, but we’ll get to that later.

After attaching the Spade to the back, I got to work. Dwayne, Anthony, and Matt went on their merry way and unlocked a few additional gigs to help us rake in some cash. But they were smart: rather than using the equipment we already had, they borrowed extra equipment from Walter and the NPC crew. This gave them an extreme advantage over me in Field 50. As I powered through over an hour of real-time cultivating, they were steamrolling me.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

MLG in ‘Farming Simulator 25’ Apparently Stands For “Matt Likes Gaming”

Matt was instantly at home, going full Farming Simulator Mad Skill/No Plow/360 Crop Rotation mode on all of us. His countless Quake hours were on full display here. As I sat in awe watching his progress bar rocketing up, I realized I had made a grave mistake. Was I misled? Perhaps the Waypoint Crew had previously played every other Farming Simulator game without telling me? If they hadn’t, I could have easily been fooled. They acclimated to the farming life quickly, decimating contracts at speeds that had me sweating.

Dwayne was off in the corner of the map, working like a lumberjack. Collecting Deadwood was his game, and Dwayne Bunyan was his name. During this time, frantic conversations are overlapping in our Discord call. Between legitimate in-game conversation and namedropping Tractors and other vehicles, to a smattering of “We Did It, Joes” and “Oh, Hai, Marks,” the chaotic nature thrived on. Perfectly, the giant notification on the side of the screen saying, “OHHHHHH NOOOOOOOOOO, YOU CUT DOWN THE WRONG TREE!” was a fitting end to his lumberjack journey.

But during this time, you may be wondering: Where was Anthony? Well, in a mystery that unfortunately never got solved due to the responsibilities of being a PaReNt, Anthony had to retire from the farm life a little early. His daughter was hungry, and rather than focus on video games like a true GAMER, he had to feed his baby girl. Honestly, nothing but respect there. His contributions before this, however, were nothing to scoff at.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

The Fruits (And Vegetables) of Our Labor Were Plentiful in ‘Farming Simulator 25′

After being clowned on for taking the wrong tractor to the field to cultivate by my formerly non-farming aficionados, it was time for the payday to hit. Matt had finished up his first Harvesting journey, and we needed to get the green. Taking his harvester to the marked location on the map, that’s when his MLG turned into Yikes, indeed. He wasn’t sure how to properly dump the Spinach he had just so carefully gathered, so I sprung into action. After 1 hour and 23 minutes of pain, slowly cultivating the field, I turned into Midwestern Superman and jumped to the rescue.

Matt jumped into the seat of a John Deere tractor, hauling a massive trailer behind. And I did the hard part: dumping the spinach into the trailer. Yeah, I’ll accept my Nobel Peace Prize whenever you’re ready to hand it over to me. Please, and thank you. And after backing up slowly and unsteadily, he made his way onto the grates that awaited the payload.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Just Imagine These Are $100 Bills Instead of Spinach

As we enjoyed our victory of finally getting some contracts done, the harsh reality of life hit. We had been playing for roughly 3 hours together, and we needed to end our session for the day. But during this time, we learned a lot about what it means to run a farm together. Maybe the real cultivation was the friendships we sowed along the way. Regardless, I was hit with the most shocking of revelations at the end of our game for the day. The invitation to keep Waypoint Acres running for the foreseeable future.

Much like the Grinch, my heart grew three sizes that day. The seeds of Farming Simulator 25 were planted, and we were ready to continue pushing our dreams to the next level. We are going to continue pushing our farm to the next level, buying land and keeping the contracts flowing. And we’re going to have the best time doing it.

Verdict: Highly Recommended