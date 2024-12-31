I Played a Demo for a Story-Driven Game, and I Don’t Think I’m Ready To Be Emotionally Broken by It

I’m a chronic overthinker. Often, I wonder if the path I’m on in life is the “correct” one. If a different past decision would’ve resulted in the happiest, most fulfilled version of myself. In truth, I’m terrified of one day dying and not having reached my full potential — whatever that looks like. I hide that fear behind jokes, or practiced apathy, or — completely opposite — an overly joyful and optimistic mask. Many of those layers were stripped away by a demo for Until Then. A game I didn’t even know existed until today.

On its surface, Until Then is a narrative-driven game about Mark Borja, a high school student with a world-weary soul. He’s cynical and lazy, which many of his friends would readily agree with. But, as the game begins, before you’re introduced to the eccentric, brilliantly written cast of characters, you get to watch as Mark starts his day. All the objects you can interact with have the typical flavor text for a story-driven title. However, the thing that stood out the most was the piano nestled away in a corner of Mark’s room.

As Mark sat down and started playing, his apathetic eyes would narrow and crinkle in frustration as he missed a note in the song. His growing annoyance betrayed the mask he’s used to showing the rest of the world. Then, when he’s finally finished, he receives an email. It’s a rejection from Virtuoso 23, a program meant to further develop the passions and skills of aspiring pianists. Once that moment in the demo hit, I understood one of Until Then‘s many narrative nuances. Then, I saw myself reflected in Mark to a degree I wasn’t ready to experience.

Screenshot: Maximum Entertainment

‘until then’ is one of the most impactful demos I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing

As the demo continued, there was a major focus on Mark’s social media habits. He’s supposed to be contributing to a group project. However, he’s instead playing video games and scrolling through the game’s Facebook equivalent. Here, you can like pictures, comment on people’s posts, and even share posts on your own page. Additionally, you can learn about the many political and social issues brewing beneath the straw house that is the typical suite of high school problems.

I’ve played many, many video games. I’ve taken a chance on a multitude of demos from varying console generations. After playing the demo of Until Then, I immediately bought the game. It teased enticing (and inevitably heartbreaking) character and plot developments to come. Better still, in unmasking its central character so subtly and so early on, it snatched my mask off, too. Any game that pulls out that kind of emotion and self-realization is an instant 20/10. Judging by the unanimous adoration on Until Then‘s Steam page? Some of my suspicions it’ll end up being one of my all-time favorite games are that much more solidified.

I go “hehe, haha” on here a lot. Or otherwise switch to “Business Mode” and cover things I must to continue building an audience. But, this is one of those rare times when I’m speaking to you not as Dwayne, Managing Editor. Not as Dwayne, Chaotic Goofball. But as Dwayne, the Man behind the Mask. If you’re able to and are remotely interested, please support Until Then. Play the demo, buy the game, support the developers. Games like this don’t come around but so often — packed with meaning and relating to you on a deep, personal level.